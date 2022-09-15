These 9 Fruits Have A Lot Of Sugar And You Had No Idea

Having good health depends directly on our habits related to sleepto the practice of physical activitiesto the consumption of Water and, of course, good food. When we talk about eating well, we need to understand that even healthy foods like fruits should be eaten in moderation.

Some fruits can be consumed in large quantities, as in the case of strawberries, which have low calorie. Other fruits, however, have high levels of fructosewhich is the natural sugar of these foods, and should be consumed with moderation.

Of course, it is always better to opt for a fruit in the morning or afternoon snackbut if you want to control your weight or if you have any dietary restrictions due to a disease, such as diabetescaution is required.

Fruits with a high sugar content

Among the fruits that are known to have high levels of fructose, are the ones listed below. The sugar values, in grams, correspond to the proportion of 100 grams of each fruit. Look:

Mango: 14 grams of sugar;

Banana: 12 grams of sugar;

Orange: 9 grams of sugar;

Kiwi: 9 grams of sugar;

Grape: 16 grams of sugar;

Guava: 9 grams of sugar;

Pear: 10 grams of sugar;

Apple: 10 grams of sugar;

Peach: 8 grams of sugar.

Of course, you can (and should) consume fruit throughout the day. They are rich in fiber and nutrients essential for the human body to carry out its physiological activities properly.

The problem is that many people believe that, as fruits are healthy, they can be consumed at will, But not quite. Eating fruit or a portion of fruit between meals is ideal, but you should not overdo it.

Remember that our texts on food have informative character. If you want a menu designed especially for your needs, the ideal is to make an appointment with a nutritionist.