THESE types of foods can HARM some people’s memory; know what to avoid

That healthy eating is the basis of a better quality life, everyone already knows. There are many risks in consuming processed foods. Obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes are the best known. However, studies indicate new risks in the consumption of ultra-processed foods. See who are the rich in this matter.

Ultra processed foods and memory loss

First, it is important to classify the types of food. According to the Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome (ABESO), there are 3 main food groups.

In natura or little processed: Food is sold as is in nature. Fruits, vegetables, eggs and some types of meat;

Processed: When salt, sugar or vinegar is added. The list can include smoked meats, canned foods, yogurts, among others;

Ultra processed: Finally, a food is classified as ultra-processed when there is the addition of several ingredients in its composition. As an example there is sausage, instant noodles, stuffed cookies, soft drinks, among other industrialized products.

Although they are part of the diet of many Brazilians, ultra-processed foods pose health risks. As previously mentioned, many diseases are associated with the exaggerated consumption of industrialized products. Now, a new study from the University of Ohio, in the United States, reveals that processed ultrasounds damage the memory of the elderly.

The researchers reached this conclusion through an experiment carried out with some animals, which were divided into two groups. The diet of the first group consisted only of natural foods. The second group was fed with ultra processed foods. In both groups, there were old and young animals.

After a while, they put the animals to test. The group of elderly people who ate healthily did well. The group of elderly people who consumed ultra processed foods had difficulties in basic activities. In addition, the scientists assessed the level of inflammation in the guinea pigs’ brains. Those who ate sugar and fat did have a higher level of inflammation.

Omega-3 reduces impacts caused by ultra-processed foods, study evaluates

Finally, some of the animals that consumed ultra-processed foods had an omega-3 supplement. Thus, the scientists found that those who consumed the supplementation had the impacts of processed foods diminished. However, even then it was not 100%. That is, they still had memory damage and brain inflammation.

The researchers conclude the studies highlighting the importance of consuming natural foods, since only omega-3 is not enough to reduce brain inflammation, nor to guarantee quality of life.

