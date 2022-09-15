‘They are a danger to the Premier League’

“They don’t understand and they think very differently from us,” the former player fired on the US tycoons.

Controversy talks about businessman Todd Boehlynew owner of Chelseaabout make one “All-Star Game” and a “relegation tournament” in Premier League was not well digested by the former player Gary Neville.

legend of Manchester United and one of the main commentators of the channel Sky Sportsthe former side used his social networks this Wednesday (14) to respond strongly to Boehly.

Without mincing words, Neville said he was against the arrival of US owners to Premier League clubs and said they represented “danger” to the Premier League.

According to the commentator, Americans “don’t understand” the way the English think about football.

“I always say that, but I think the faster we have regulation (about who can own a team in England), the better it will be”, he pointed out.

“The investment of Americans in English football is a clear and present danger to the pyramid and to the fabric that forms our game”, he continued.

“They [proprietários dos EUA] do not understand and think differently from us. And they don’t stop until they get what they want,” she added.

Todd Boehly’s idea was also mocked by Jürgen Klopptechnician of Liverpoolwhat made fun of the suggestion given by the owner of Chelsea.

It is worth remembering that Boehly, in addition to the Bluesis a co-owner of the MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers and owns shares in the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers.