This is the best time to buy your Apple

Apple’s new gadgets were unveiled to the public last week. And because of that, this might be the best time for you to buy a new iPhone.

The new release automatically devalues ​​all other models, bringing down the price of previous devices.

You may not be interested in iPhone 14 models, but if you want to switch to one of its predecessors, now is the time.

Apple’s suggested price for the iPhone 13 mini (128GB), for example, went from R$6,599 to R$5,699.

The iPhone 13 (128 GB) went from R$7,599 to R$6,499.

The iPhone 12 (128 GB) can be found for R$ 5,699.

You can check the new values ​​of the other models here.

tilt separated the best iPhones for you who want to update your device.

All models on the list below are compatible with the 5G network that has already reached 15 Brazilian capitals. It’s not a necessity yet, but if you plan to keep your phone for a few years, it’s worth securing the new technology.

iPhone SE (3rd generation) (128GB)

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 4,699 to BRL 3,656.55 (22% discount)

It has the same design as the iPhone 8 — and its predecessor — but has an A15 Bionic processor, the most modern Apple has. The low-cost model is the most basic and simple that Apple currently has. The iPhone SE can be found cheaper on Amazon than on Apple’s official website.

iPhone 12 (128GB)

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 6,999 to BRL 4,749.05 (32% discount)

The iPhone 12 has an A14 Bionic processor and cameras that perform well in low light. By comparison, the iPhone 14 has improved performance and battery life, a 120Hz display, and upgraded rear camera sensors. It can be found cheaper on Amazon than on the Apple website.

iPhone 13 (128GB)

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 7,599 to BRL 6,399 (16% discount)

The iPhone 13 offers more speed, slightly better cameras, and longer battery life compared to its predecessor. Regarding the iPhone 14, there are many similarities, including the A15 Bionic processor and the design. It can be found cheaper on Amazon than on the Apple website.

iPhone 13 mini (128GB)

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 5,109 in installments or BRL 4,751.37 in cash

The model has great cameras and good battery life. It retains the same iPhone 13 experience, including the powerful A15 Bionic processor and high-quality (albeit smaller) display. Overall, it has several similarities with the recently released iPhone 14.

