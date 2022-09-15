This Is What Happens When You Take Vitamin C Every Day

You’ve probably heard that the vitamin C helps the immune system fight respiratory diseases such as the flu, promoting the cleaning of secretions quickly. This is due to its properties, easily found in fruits and vegetables, including oranges, broccoli and acerola, for example.

Thus, it is necessary to maintain a varied menu, using natural ingredients in simple preparations that facilitate adherence to healthy habits.

Check out the positive aspects of vitamin C

antioxidant effect

Vitamin C is an excellent antioxidant, helping to minimize the body’s permanent inflammation, promoting cell renewal that makes you even younger. It is no wonder that the cosmetics industry has added this component to various cream formulas and other skin care products.

Helps the immune system of immunosuppressed people

Because it is efficient in reducing damage to the immune system, it should be a mandatory substance in the diet of people living with AIDS. This attention can prevent the advancement of diseases, increasing the quality of life of AIDS patients, which results in greater longevity.

cancer prevention

By eliminating free radicals, it prevents tumors carcinogens and the evolution of severe cases of these conditions. This information is important, but remember that replacement needs to be made from food and not synthetic formulas. If it is really necessary, consult a medical specialist.

Reduces the risk of eye disease

Although it does not dispense with the use of glasses and frequent visits to the ophthalmologist, this vitamin manages to guarantee the lubrication of the view. With this, it reduces the sensation of dryness, improves the definition of reflexes and discomforts in general.

Soothes joint pain

During the phases of aging, anyone is subject to suffering from joint pain, but these symptoms can be alleviated. Those who have osteoporosis and arthritis can reduce the discomfort that compromises movement.