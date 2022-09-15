Three fugitives for crimes in Santa Catarina are arrested during Flamengo game, in Maracanã | Rio de Janeiro

Outlaws are taken to Police City after being arrested at Maracanãreproduction
Rio – The Military Police arrested three men on the run for drug trafficking from Santa Catarina during Flamengo’s game in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday night (14), in the North stand of Maracanã. A fourth man, who is said to have no connection with the others, was also arrested and taken to the Cidade da Polícia, in the North Zone of Rio.
In a joint action between the intelligence services, the arrests were carried out by the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) and by the Battalion Specialized in Policing in Stadiums, Bepe. According to the authorities, the three worked mainly in the neighborhood of Canasvieiras, in the capital of Santa Catarina, and in the greater Florianópolis – SC.
They are part of the criminal faction “Primeiro Grupo Catarinense” and were refugees in the Rocinha favela during their stay in Rio de Janeiro.
In addition to these, another man was also arrested during yesterday’s match, whose 1-0 victory for Flamengo, over São Paulo, stamped the rubro-negro’s passport for the final of the Copa do Brasil, the club’s eighth. The latter, according to the PM, was detained for non-compliance with a semi-open regime.
Fluminense game arrest
Foka’s arrest happened while he was watching the match between Fluminense and Fortaleza, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. At the time he was approached, he was wearing a tricolor carioca shirt with his custom alias on the back. Also according to the police, agents of the 39th BPM (Belford Roxo) and the Battalion Specialized in Policing in Stadiums (Bepe) received information that Marco Aurélio would be at the scene and detained him minutes before the game was over.
There were two outstanding arrest warrants against him for drug trafficking.