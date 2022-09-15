Three fugitives for crimes in Santa Catarina are arrested during Flamengo game, in Maracanã | Rio de Janeiro



Outlaws are taken to Police City after being arrested at Maracanã

Outlaws are taken to Police City after being arrested at Maracanãreproduction

Published 09/15/2022 09:34 | Updated 09/15/2022 11:21

Rio – The Military Police arrested three men on the run for drug trafficking from Santa Catarina during Flamengo’s game in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday night (14), in the North stand of Maracanã. A fourth man, who is said to have no connection with the others, was also arrested and taken to the Cidade da Polícia, in the North Zone of Rio.

In a joint action between the intelligence services, the arrests were carried out by the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) and by the Battalion Specialized in Policing in Stadiums, Bepe. According to the authorities, the three worked mainly in the neighborhood of Canasvieiras, in the capital of Santa Catarina, and in the greater Florianópolis – SC.

PM arrests three men suspected of belonging to drug trafficking in Santa Catarina and a fugitive from justice during Flamengo game at Maracanã#The day

Credits: Disclosure pic.twitter.com/mUPzxVFDH3 — Jornal O Dia (@jornalodia) September 15, 2022

They are part of the criminal faction “Primeiro Grupo Catarinense” and were refugees in the Rocinha favela during their stay in Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to these, another man was also arrested during yesterday’s match, whose 1-0 victory for Flamengo, over São Paulo, stamped the rubro-negro’s passport for the final of the Copa do Brasil, the club’s eighth. The latter, according to the PM, was detained for non-compliance with a semi-open regime.

Fluminense game arrest