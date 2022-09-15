Three out of 10 Brazilian families can’t buy enough food, survey reveals | National Journal

Once a month, Karen Felix collects the basic food basket donated by an NGO in Belford Roxo, in Baixada Fluminense. She takes care of her two children alone and is eight months pregnant. Unemployed, she does not receive government assistance.

Karen: I make lunch, then I leave it for dinner.

News reporter: And breakfast?

Karen: Not difficult. When I have it, I buy it. When you don’t have…

Karen is among the 33 million Brazilians facing severe food insecurity, a situation in which they often go hungry. The data are from Vigisan, research carried out by a network of researchers from the main institutions and universities in the country and which is now carrying out a detailing the map of hunger in the country by states.

In the South region, Rio Grande do Sul has the highest percentage of people with severe food insecurity; in the Southeast it is Rio de Janeiro; in the Midwest, Mato Grosso; and in the North, Amapá. The worst situation in the country is in the state of Alagoas, in the Northeast. One in three Alagoas faces hunger.

“It has to do with the occupation, with the history, with the unequal implementation of public programs, right? Several inequality factors explain the fact that Brazil is a kind of mosaic. However, the serious thing is that, in this mosaic, a social illness such as hunger manifests itself in all its parts”, says Renato Maluf, coordinator of the Penssan Network and professor at UFRJ.

In absolute numbers, the Southeast region, which is the most populous in the country, has the most Brazilians in severe food insecurity.

The research also shows the relationship that exists between indebtedness and hunger: the greater the commitment of the income of families with debt, the greater the difficulty in guaranteeing food security, access to food in quantity and with quality.

Mirian Canuto receives Auxílio Brasil, but it is not enough to feed her family. Only with debts has she managed to put the least on the table.

“I get it already counting. I’ll take it off soon for rent, to pay the person I owe. I always take a little money to pay little by little,” she says.

In the North and Northeast, where there is the highest concentration of poverty and hunger, the survey says that families get into debt more often. Alagoas, which has the most serious situation in terms of food insecurity, is also the state with the largest share of the population in debt. Then comes the Federal District.

This map is made even worse by other findings: three out of every two Brazilian families are unable to buy enough food and the Hunger appears more in homes with children up to 10 years old.