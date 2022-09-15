Through advice, Palmeiras players manifest themselves after absence in the Brazilian women’s semi

O palm trees was eliminated by Corinthians, last Saturday, in the semifinals of the Brazilian Women’s Championship, after a 4-0 defeat at Allianz Parque. The elimination was marked by the controversy involving the absences of defenders Agustina and Thais. This Wednesday, both players spoke about the matter, in an official note published by the advisory board. DP&S.

“Given the facts disclosed, we came, officially, on behalf of athletes Agustina Barroso and Thaís Ferreira, we express that the information provided is not true. There was no act of indiscipline on the part of the athletes. Their careers are exemplary and clean. We are working to clarify the facts and reach a healthy solution so that the girls can continue their sports careers normally”, reads the note.

After the match, the director of women’s football at Palmeiras, Alberto Simão, revealed that the Argentine had been removed on the Thursday before the game. Meanwhile, according to him, Thais “abandoned” training on the same day and did not want to go to the game. In addition, Simão communicated that the situation has been handed over to the club’s Legal Department.

The Verdão women’s team enters the field this Thursday, against São José, at 17:00 (Brasília time), for the Paulista Championship.

Leave your comment