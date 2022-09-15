Tico Santa Cruz: ‘Ciro voters who offend me will be blocked’

support the 247

247 – Singer Tico Santa Cruz said this Wednesday (14) that if any voter of the candidate for President of the Republic Ciro Gomes (PDT) offends the artist, he will be blocked on Twitter.

“Ciristas who come here to offend me will be blocked, as the clueless of all other acronyms were blocked! To the other allies of democracy who manage to dialogue and criticize, in a rational and respectful way! I keep the dialogue open!”, wrote the artist.

In another post on the social network, the singer said that ‘before being Ciro or Lula, he is in favor of Brazil’ and, without naming his name, declared his vote for ‘whoever can defeat the devil’.

The candidate for federal deputy Leonel Brizola Neto (PT-RJ) and union centrals asked for a useful vote from Ciro’s voters on the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

