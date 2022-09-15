TSE Minister fines Damares Alves R$5,000 for negative early propaganda against Lula | Elections 2022

The Minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino sentenced former Minister Damares Alves, candidate for the Senate for the Federal District, to pay a fine of R$ 5 thousand to the Justice for negative early electoral propaganda against former President Luiz Inácio. Lula da Silva (PT).

The minister responded to a request from the federation that supports the former president’s campaign. The group called the Electoral Court on account of posts and videos from early August that propagated the false information that the governments of former President Lula had created a “booklet” to encourage the use of crack by young people.

The defense of candidate Damares Alves said that it will appeal for the case to go to the plenary of the TSE.

In a decision on August 17, Minister Raul Araújo had already determined the removal of the material from the air. See below:

TSE takes down posts by Damares Alves on the networks for fake news

The case later passed into the hands of Minister Sanseverino, who has now analyzed the merits, evaluating the content of one of the videos still available.

For the minister, the material “presents a clear decontextualization of the content of the booklet, disseminating disinformation within an inseparable context of dispute in the upcoming election”, which violates the electoral legislation.

“In this case, therefore, the video published on the represented’s social network profiles reveals an anticipated effort to defame the honor and image of the alleged candidate, in order to reach and influence voters. Such illicit publication leads to negative reflections in the sphere of of the pre-candidate, constituting a non-vote request, which characterized negative early electoral propaganda”, he said.