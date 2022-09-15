Two companies from Brusque are in the ranking of the Best and Biggest of 2022

Exame’s Best and Biggest ranking of 2022 listed the groups of billionaire and millionaire companies in Brazil.

The list was released this Monday, 12, based on net sales revenue for 2021. Among the 1000 largest in the country, 35 companies are from Santa Catarina and two of them are from Brusque.

Brusquenses

Among the Brusquenses are Supermercados Archer and Havan. As for companies from Santa Catarina, the first is Weg, from Jaraguá do Sul, with revenue of R$ 23.6 billion. The first to appear on the Brusque list is Havana, with 9.5 billion.

The business indicator excludes expenses, cancellations and taxes on sales, taking into account net sales revenue. If the research were carried out with the gross revenue from sales, which would be the billing, the number of companies in Santa Catarina would increase.

In the survey, released by Exame, the year 2021 was a time of resumption of economic activity, driven by the arrival of the vaccine against Covid-19. According to the magazine, all 16 sectors evaluated registered an increase in revenue.

Check out the companies from Santa Catarina:

Company Revenue WEG 23.6B Engie 12.5B Celesc 11.3B Havana 9.5B tupy 4.2B Intelbras 3.0B claimed 2.3B Metal Group 2.2B Pamplona 1.9B Portobello 1.9B Schulz 1.7B Guararapes 1.6B hering 1.6B Casan 1.2B abimex 1.1B Granja Faria 919.0M cream 967.1M Portonave 851.1M Metisa 851.1M Eugenio Raulino Koerich 575.6M Archer supermarket 573.6 Karsten 549.6M Senior 515M Porto Itapoá 490.2M hemmer 453.8M Santa Catarina Panatlantic 445.5M Rocha Terminals 441.7M Distribution Agenda 436.7M FG Brazil 408.3M Franklin Electric 400.4M Vequis Trading 368.3M Rogga 294.4M Focus South 81.0M



Read too:

– Learn all about the 2022 Elections

– Weather: what the forecast says about the expectation of the return of the sun to the region of Brusque

– TRE-SC rejects impeachment and validates former mayor Paulo Eccel’s candidacy for state deputy

– Brusquense André Baran will compete in the beach tennis world championship in Italy

– VIDEO – Start of fire hits shopping center this Thursday morning in Blumenau

– Former homeless person creates a shelter in Joinville; know history

– Watch now:

Learn how to transform your living room without renovations

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EX-iD0gZhM