Two companies from Brusque are in the ranking of the Best and Biggest of 2022

Exame’s Best and Biggest ranking of 2022 listed the groups of billionaire and millionaire companies in Brazil.

The list was released this Monday, 12, based on net sales revenue for 2021. Among the 1000 largest in the country, 35 companies are from Santa Catarina and two of them are from Brusque.

Brusquenses

Among the Brusquenses are Supermercados Archer and Havan. As for companies from Santa Catarina, the first is Weg, from Jaraguá do Sul, with revenue of R$ 23.6 billion. The first to appear on the Brusque list is Havana, with 9.5 billion.

The business indicator excludes expenses, cancellations and taxes on sales, taking into account net sales revenue. If the research were carried out with the gross revenue from sales, which would be the billing, the number of companies in Santa Catarina would increase.

In the survey, released by Exame, the year 2021 was a time of resumption of economic activity, driven by the arrival of the vaccine against Covid-19. According to the magazine, all 16 sectors evaluated registered an increase in revenue.

Check out the companies from Santa Catarina:

CompanyRevenue
WEG23.6B
Engie12.5B
Celesc11.3B
Havana9.5B
tupy4.2B
Intelbras3.0B
claimed2.3B
Metal Group2.2B
Pamplona1.9B
Portobello1.9B
Schulz1.7B
Guararapes1.6B
hering1.6B
Casan1.2B
abimex1.1B
Granja Faria919.0M
cream967.1M
Portonave851.1M
Metisa851.1M
Eugenio Raulino Koerich575.6M
Archer supermarket573.6
Karsten549.6M
Senior515M
Porto Itapoá490.2M
hemmer453.8M
Santa Catarina Panatlantic445.5M
Rocha Terminals441.7M
Distribution Agenda436.7M
FG Brazil408.3M
Franklin Electric400.4M
Vequis Trading368.3M
Rogga294.4M
Focus South81.0M


