Typhoon Muifa leaves 1.6 million homeless in eastern China

East China was hit on Thursday by strong winds and rain as Typhoon Muifa forced 1.6 million people from their homes and caused most flights from Shanghai’s main airport to be suspended.

Muifa is the strongest cyclone to hit Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, since official records began in 1949, state-run CCTV reported.

Initially, no deaths or injuries were reported.

At least 426,000 people left their homes in Shanghai and 1.2 million were taken to temporary shelters in neighboring Zhejiang province, CCTV added.

The rains caused traffic jams and flooding in areas of the Yangtze River Delta, a major industrial hub in the country.

Giant waves washed ashore in Hangzhou Bay, south of Shanghai, and national radio reported a landslide in Ninhai County, Zhejiang Province.

With winds of up to 125 km per hour, the storm made landfall at 12:30 am on Thursday (Wednesday afternoon in Brazil) in Shanghai’s Fengxian district.

A few hours earlier, authorities canceled flights in China’s main financial hub.

On Wednesday, Typhoon Muifa hit the city of Zhoushan in Zhejiang, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Air traffic slowly resumed in Shanghai as the storm moved north, but most flights from the city’s two airports were canceled Thursday morning, according to the website Flightradar24.

Operations at the Shanghai and Ningbo container terminals, the largest in Asia, were suspended due to the typhoon, but they are expected to resume operations later this Thursday, according to port authorities.

Authorities also ordered fishing vessels from the Yellow Sea and Bohai Strait to remain anchored in the harbor during the typhoon’s passage.

The phenomenon hit east China’s Jiangsu province on Thursday morning. Wind gusts dropped to 90 km per hour, according to the Central Meteorological Observatory.

Shanghai and its neighboring region were affected last week by Typhoon Hinnamnoor, which caused schools to close in areas of Zhejiang.

Muifa is the 12th typhoon to hit China this year.

