UFAL economics, administration and accounting classes are suspended after student threatens colleagues and professors | alagoas

Classes and other activities of the economics, administration and accounting courses at the Federal University of Alagoas (Ufal) that would take place this Thursday (15) were suspended because of threats by a student to professors and colleagues. (read the official statement below).
Ufal’s communications office informed g1 that the direction of the Faculty of Economics, Administration and Accounting (Feac) communicated to the dean’s office about threats of violence made by a student of the unit in a WhatsApp group and decided to suspend activities on this occasion. Thursday, in addition to making a report from the Federal Police (PF). Ufal also called the Public Security Secretariat (SSP-AL).
As the threats were directed at a unit, classes and activities in other Ufal courses are maintained.
Ufal did not disclose the name of the student, but reported that the Federal Police had already made contact with him and his parents.
In an official statement, Feac’s management does not give details about the threats, but according to students at the unit, an economics student who already has a history of conflicts argued with a professor at the unit and threatened other professors and colleagues. (see press release below).
The Secretary of State for Public Security of Alagoas (SSP-AL) informed the g1 that it has already become aware of the possible threats of violence against the academic community of the Federal University of Alagoas. In view of the situation, the Military Police, through the Capital Policing Command (CPC), will maintain preventive patrol at Campus AC Simões.
The g1 tried to contact the Federal Police, but could not until the last update of this report.