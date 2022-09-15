UN Secretary-General says end to Ukraine war ‘far away’ after speaking to Putin – News

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday that the possibility of a peace deal in Ukraine remains a long way off after a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It would be naive to think that we are close to the possibility of a peace agreement,” Guterres said at a press conference in which he stressed that the United Nations will continue to pursue this goal, but that he sees the chances as “minimal” at this time.

The UN chief discussed the situation in Ukraine with Putin on Wednesday, and, as he explained, the two talked about the possibilities of extending the agreement on the export of grains through the Black Sea, ways to facilitate the sale of Russian fertilizers and the issue. of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

They also discussed the situation of prisoners of war and the investigative mission the United Nations plans to send to look into the attack on a prison in the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk, where 50 Ukrainian prisoners were killed. Moscow and Kiev do not claim responsibility for the attack and blame the other side for the deaths.

According to Guterres, Russia has pledged not to put any obstacles in the way of UN investigators and will allow them to carry out their work in any way they wish.

Asked about the chances that the recent advance by Ukrainian troops could bring an end to the war, Guterres said “we are still far from peace”.

“I would be lying if I said I was confident this will happen soon,” he pointed out.





Guterres recalled that the war in Ukraine “is devastating a country and holding back the global economy”, with great consequences, especially for poor countries.

The conflict is the main issue to be discussed by international leaders next week when they meet in New York at the UN General Assembly.

“This year’s general debate should give hope and overcome the divisions that are impacting the world in a dramatic way,” Guterres stressed.



