Under-17 tie with Atlético-MG away from home for the Brasileirão – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

By: Matheus Babo, São Januário

The Sub-17 drew 0-0 with Atlético-MG this Wednesday afternoon (14), at SESC Alterosas, in Belo Horizonte, for the Brazilian Championship. The result made the team reach 12 points in the leaderboard, remaining in the classification zone of Group B.

Meninos da Colina’s next match will be against Fluminense, on Saturday (17), at 11 am, for the Campeonato Carioca. In the Brasileirão, the next challenge will be against Flamengo, on Thursday (22), at 19h, in São Januário.

THE GAME

The match started very busy, with both teams looking for the goal. In the opening 15 minutes, both Meninos da Colina and Galo created opportunities and gave the opposing goalkeepers work. At 24, Rayan touched Estrella on the right. The shirt went to the bottom and tried the cross backwards, but no one arrived to finish.

At 36, Estrella found André in the area, the striker arrived sharing with the goalkeeper and almost opened the scoring. At 37, André was fouled at the entrance of the area. GB tried a rehearsed move with Estrella, which ended up being blocked. At 41, Paulinho received from André, cleared the score and sent the ball into the area, but the defense pushed the cross away.

Vasco’s first good arrival in the second half was at 3. Paulinho tried to kick from the edge of the area, but the ball exploded in defense. At 13, it was Rayan’s turn to try, but the attacker exaggerated his strength. At 20, Gigante arrived again with Rayan, who released the bomb from the entrance of the area and stopped in great defense of the goalkeeper.

At 27, Estrella took a closed free kick and almost surprised the goalkeeper. Already in extra time, Estrella tried the placed kick and forced the goalkeeper to make a beautiful save. In the spare, Gabriel Pfeifer still tried, but the defense pushed away.

Vasco’s lineup: Lecce, Paulinho, Lyncon, Luiz Gustavo and Leandrinho; Matheus, JP (Gustavinho) and Estrella; André (Kauan Kelvin), Rayan (Gabriel Pfeifer) and GB (Renan) – Technician: Gustavo Almeida