Understand the condition that left young with transparent teeth

19-year-old American Mihaley Grace suffers from a rare genetic condition that has left her teeth transparent and brittle. Osteogenesis imperfecta, popularly known as glass bone disease, is characterized by weakening bones and has no cure.

She said she has already broken 117 bones and undergone 36 surgeries. “I have screws in my knees and ankles, I have had procedures after ‘breaking my back’ and I have multiple grafts,” she said.

Incurable genetic disease left young woman's teeth transparent

The condition of her teeth, according to her, only got worse with time, until she started to feel pain that prevented her from eating.

“It got to the point where I was struggling to eat basic things like bread by the age of 15,” he recalled.

Orthodontic surgery then became inevitable, however, it took her four years to find a doctor who would be responsible for the procedure, as most professionals were afraid of breaking her jaw during correction.

At the end of last year, she finally underwent the procedure and showed on TikTok the transformation in her teeth. The orthodontic surgery cost approximately R$ 49 thousand.

Surgery on the teeth restored the young woman's self-esteem

“When I woke up from the surgery, I kept laughing and crying because I was so shocked it finally happened,” she revealed.

Osteogenesis imperfecta

Osteogenesis imperfecta is a group of genetic diseases that primarily affect the bones. People with this condition have bones that break (fracture) easily, usually from mild trauma or no apparent cause.

Multiple fractures are common and, in severe cases, can occur even before birth. Milder cases may only involve a few lifetime fractures.

The disease occurs due to a deficiency in collagen production. As a consequence, all collagen-rich tissues can be affected, such as bones, skin, tendons and teeth.