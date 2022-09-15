Understand why John Textor still hasn’t closed with the supplier for the Botafogo uniform

O Botafogo still doesn’t have a definition on which brand will sign the shirts for the next season. The issue involving the uniform supplier has been addressed by John Textor and is in the final stages. The North American has different offers on the table and prioritizes the choice.

As previously reported by THROW!, Reebok is one of the brands in the race – and arrives strong to fight for the post. In recent weeks, the Spanish Joma, as the portal “Fogo na Rede” published, made a proposal that pleased Textor and also entered the circuit.

The thing is, Joma was not one of the two brands that were originally in contention – Reebok and another company, not yet revealed. The Spaniards saw the opportunity, arrived later because of their relationship with Textor and offered similar numbers as the two companies. In other words, there are now three companies vying to sign Glorioso.

In any case, there is still no decision made, but John Textor promises to make it soon. Also because it takes time to manufacture the shirts and Botafogo’s intention is to have the uniforms ready for the 2023 Carioca debut.

In a live broadcast on “Canal do TF” on August 24, Textor had said that he would decide the issue of shirts within two weeks. The deadline has already passed, but the North American has not yet chosen because he puts the issue of distribution as his main concern.

John Textor puts joint product development (joint promotion deal, in English) as a requirement, in addition to the already mentioned global distribution. The first item concerns, for example, teaming up with a company from a different industry to offer a different product or service.

The three brands involved please Textor in certain ways, but none of them ‘fulfills’ 100% of the requirements – some are more pleasing in some ways and others in other characteristics. In this context, the entrepreneur intends to make the decision soon.