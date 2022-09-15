Unemployed Argentine finds bag with R$ 90,500 and, after intense search, returns the money to the owner

O Unemployed Matías Pauluch, 35, was at a bus stop in Leandro N. Alem (Misiones, Argentina) waiting to catch a bus bound for Oberá, where he will have a temporary service.

That’s when Matías saw a motorcycle pass by with two adults and, between them, a minor covered with a blanket, as it had started to drizzle. Meters later, the Argentine saw some objects fall from the vehicle. He spotted a bottle, some toys and a white bag. He went to get them.

“When I opened the bag, there was a lot of money. There were bundles of 1,000 and 500 (pesos) bills. The first thing I do is look back and approach the man behind me to ask if he knew them. He said to me ‘ went that way, they can’t be too far away'”he told in an interview with the website “Alem News”.

Later he would discover the sum: 2.5 million pesos (about R$90,500).

At that moment, Matías decided to put everything aside and dedicate himself to the search for his unfortunate family.

“The first thing I thought of was returning the money, because I saw the amount and thought it might be important. Besides, it wasn’t mine, it’s something anyone should do”justified.

The search took them to a gas station. The people on the motorcycle had passed by. He then left his phone number so the workers could contact him so they could return the money and other belongings.

Matías Pauluch Photo: Reproduction

“At the gas station they told me to split the money. I wasn’t going to touch that money because I didn’t know what it was for or whose it was”he said, in a statement that reflects the principles imbibed by his family.

Matías returned home with the money, but something inside him told him that he should resume the search. So, without notifying his mother of the enormous amount of money he was carrying, he walked back out onto the street and returned to the gas station. The elapsed time was vital, as officials had already obtained accurate data on the location of these people.

The Argentine went to the place and ended up returning the money. There, he discovered that if the amount was intended for “treating an illness” in the family.

“The lady was very emotional. It was obvious that it was important to her. He told me that they sold a motorcycle and some things. It was a very gratifying moment for me personally.”declared the Argentine, who did not accept a reward for the return.

“I never had this amount of money in my hand and it made me a bit nervous. I was not calm and needed to return that money. I didn’t count the money, but when I handed over the bag the man told me that it was 2.5 million weights. I reckon it was the same”, he concluded, stating that his mother was proud of his gesture. But he ended up losing his “beak”.

Woman finds purse with US$ 16,100 at a bus stop in Argentina Photo: Reproduction

A similar case occurred in the same province of Misiones, on August 29. A 63-year-old woman forgot a bag with personal items and US$ 16,100 at a bus stop in the center of Posadas. Argentina believed that it would suffer the greatest loss. Until the surprising news came: the bag had been handed over to the police by a “good Samaritan”.