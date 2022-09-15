Until the end! See the reasons to believe that Paysandu can win access to Serie B | paysandu

Paysandu is still alive in the fight for access to the Brazilian Series B . After beating Figueirense 1-0, last Sunday, the bicolor team faces ABC next Saturday, the 17th, at 9 pm, at Frasqueirão, in Natal (RS).

The duel against the potiguar team will be for the 5th round of the quadrangular of the C Series and a victory leaves the Boogeyman in a more comfortable situation for the last game of the second phase, which will be at home, against Vitória.

Even occupying the bottom of Group C, Paysandu has reasons to continue believing in access. Below, the ge listed some points that make the bicolor fan still dream of a “miracle”.

The victory over Figueirense renewed the atmosphere at Curuzu. If before the atmosphere was tense for four consecutive defeats – three only in the quadrangular -, now the players go back to believing in the strength of the squad, which had a good first phase. Paysandu fluctuated at the beginning of the competition, but stayed within the G8 since the 7th round, finishing in second place.

Motivation was all Paysandu needed at this moment. The team was performing well, even in defeats. Against Vitória, with one less on the field, the team had the best chances and ended up conceding the goal in the final minutes.

In the duel against ABC, the Boogeyman conceded the goal in an inattention of the defense, and the opposing team had only 10 players on the field. Against Figueira, at Orlando Scarpelli, the bicolor team took the lead, but suffered a tie in a mistake by Thiago Coelho and the turn after another inattention by the defense, one minute after Pipico lost a great chance.

With the first victory in the quadrangular, the coach Márcio Fernandes hopes to keep the rhythm to conquer the three points and to have the chance to decide the access in Curuzu, in front of the bicolor crowd.

Striker regains confidence

The team’s runner-up for the season, Danrlei scored again last weekend. He hasn’t hit the net since May 30, in the 2-0 victory over Manaus, in the 8th round of the C Series. The striker went through a process of muscle rebalancing, having played little during this period.

Against Vitória, in the opening of the quadrangular, he entered in the second half and missed a clear chance. With the defeat of the team, he was quite crucified by the crowd. In the next match, against ABC, he started and produced little. In the game against Figueirense, in Santa Catarina, he was not used.

In the last duel against Figueira, he entered the return for the second half and had a good participation in the bicolor attack. He scored a header, had other opportunities and created other chances for his teammates.

If he maintains the good performance in the next matches, it will end the headache of Márcio Fernandes, who has been struggling to have a striker with a good performance in Terceirona.

The “bug” and the millionaire quota

Values ​​are also at stake and serve as a motivation for both Paysandu and the players. According to the report by the ge, the bicolor cast should receive R$ 2 million in bonus, the famous “bicho”, in case of access. This initial amount was R$ 1.5 million.

Another good side is the money from Série B. In 2023, CBF must pay clubs R$ 27 million in the contract for advertising boards, which would give R$ 1.3 million for each. Not to mention the television quota, which the club can adhere to in the collective agreement. The value tends to be around R$ 8 million.

In Serie C the reality is not so good. CBF made only two transfers of financial support – R$ 250 thousand and R$ 450 thousand. There is also a competition award. The champion receives BRL 400,000, the runner-up BRL 300,000, third place guarantees BRL 200,000 and fourth place earns BRL 100,000.