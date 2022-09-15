USDA: Optimistic scenario for Brazilian soybeans

The projection for the 2022/2023 harvest carried out by the USDA in September brings an optimistic scenario for Brazilian soybeans, with a 10% increase in supply (172.21 million tons) and 7% in demand (142.85 million tons), driven by by 18% more production and 11% more exports than in 2021/2022. 24% reduction in initial inventory with 31% increase in ending inventory.

Compared to August 2022, there was a reduction in the initial stock of 1% and at the end of 1.7%.



United States

Demand is expected to decrease by 1% (120.65 million tons) and supply by 2% (126.1 million tons), driven by 1% lower production and 3% lower exports than 21/22. Reduction of 7% in the initial stock and 17% in the final stock, compared to the last harvest.

If compared to August 2022, the reduction is 2% in the estimated value of demand and 3% in supply. Result due to a decrease in the estimated value for production and exports of 3%, culminating in a final inventory 18% lower.

Argentina

Expectations for a good harvest are high, with a projection of 16% higher production than in the 2021/2022 harvest and 109% higher exports, resulting in 6% higher demand and 8% higher supply, that is, 52 .95 million tons of soy demand from Argentina and 78.35 million tons supplied by the country. Starting inventory reduced by 10% and ending inventory increased by 13%. In relation to August, there was an increase in exports by 9%.

