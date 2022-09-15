Vaccination against covid-19: what should it be like from now on? – 09/13/2022

Who hasn’t already taken one selfie with the stamped vaccination card or did you not film yourself with the syringe in your arm? Many have done this in the last year and a half celebrating in the public square that social media is protection against the infamous Sars-CoV-2.

If you notice, this image has been waning in our timeline. I recognize that this is an unscientific way of trying to gauge people’s general mood for vaccination against covid-19. But it’s a sign—a bad sign, let’s say.

You might even think it’s natural since many of us are vaccinated. It’s just not like that. A considerable part of the Brazilian population did not even take the first booster, which in the mouth of the people is called the third dose. Many teenagers also owe themselves this extra dose and the kids, so it’s not even said, parents and guardians.

“The point is that, today, even in the perception of risk there is fatigue”, was the almost melancholy comment of pediatric intensive care specialist Juarez Cunha, president of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), which has just held the 24th edition of its journey, gathering over four days, in São Paulo, researchers and health professionals from all over the country.

This speech, by the way, took place precisely at the roundtable that closed the event on Saturday, the 10th. The theme was the future of vaccination against covid-19, a disease of which, in fact, we are exhausted.

Maybe that’s why, in the same way that the vaccine lost that novelty grace that was worth photos, posts and hashtags grateful, we naturalize what remains bad. I admit that the situation is much better than at the height of the terror touched by the coronavirus, but the moving average of the last two weeks is still 70 deaths a day. So close to 500 a week.

“However, in the last two months, vaccine coverage against covid-19 has only increased between 1% and 2% in Brazil”, said Marcelo Ferreira da Costa Gomes, from the Analytical Methods Group in Fiocruz Epidemiological Surveillance, in Rio de Janeiro.

I ask: if, we are so tired, we stop looking at risk and if, on top of that, there is the confusion that the omicron would be a sweetie of a variant next to which we will be happy forever, how to convince people to take new doses of the vaccine against Sars CoV-2 in 2023? Will they really be necessary? For all? And will it only be next year? Will the vaccine or will it not change?

On Saturday, I went there looking for answers. I guess not all of them are ready. Understand where things stand.

Snot can come out of the sewer

On the occasion, virologist and molecular biologist José Eduardo Levi, in charge of Dasa’s research and development area, gave a magnificent class on how the new variants of Sars-CoV-2 emerged.

And he highlighted a point: “All the coronaviruses that we know of in the past were transmitted from animals to humans. What is different now in the pandemic is that, in the opposite direction, people with covid-19 also passed the virus to animals” , said.

There is no shortage of examples. One of them is the white-tailed deer, which inspired Disney’s Bambi. In Ohio, in the United States, 30% to 40% of them had covid-19 or had already been infected by Sars-CoV-2.

Apparently, this virus passes unceremoniously from one species to another. This would explain why, in New York and London, examining the sewer, scientists found pieces of genetic material from completely different variants of those that have already caused covid-19 in people like us, probably coming from animals that roam around there. “It’s too early to settle down once and for all and think that a new variant cannot appear from these species”, concluded Levi.

Don’t Call the Wuhan Virus Vaccine Old-Fashioned

An argument used by some people for not taking the booster is unfair: to say that the vaccines that are in the posts are still based on the original strain from China, as if they were then no longer useful.

“Actually, all the variants of concern that have emerged over the course of the pandemic look much more like the Wuhan virus than they do each other,” Levi taught.

This helps us to understand why, when Marcelo Gomes, from Fiocruz, showed his graphs to the audience, we saw that, despite the fact that the micron slightly reduced the effectiveness of current vaccines, they continued to be great in terms of preventing serious conditions.

In fact, some laboratories that today develop immunizations incorporating more recent variants, such as the ômicron itself, do not rule out keeping the Wuhan virus in the formula for this reason.

In other words, better vaccines should emerge — good! But the ones that are there, created from the virus that unleashed the chaos, continue to fulfill their role splendidly.

Who needs another backup?

“From the knowledge we have at the moment, it is certain that people over 50 will need booster doses more frequently, perhaps annually, as well as immunosuppressed individuals”, informed infectious disease specialist Rosana Richtmann, a doctor at the Emílio Ribas Institute of Infectious Diseases, in São Paulo. .

According to her, what science is still debating is whether or not the intervals could be longer for younger and healthier people. For now, no one can answer.

When should new doses be applied?

One doubt is regarding the possible time for a new vaccination campaign against covid-19 in the country, in order to call the population for another reinforcement. “We will have to make a choice, but without really knowing what the best strategy would be,” said Marcelo Gomes.

Sars-CoV-2 does not make this planning any easier. Unlike other viruses, it does not have a seasonality. It’s not like the winter-loving flu flu, nor like the summer-loving rotavirus. It is difficult to predict, therefore, when we should have the defenses in greater readiness to face him.

In any case, according to Marcelo Gomes, one idea is to vaccinate there in November so that everyone — especially those who are older — has immunity against Sars-CoV-2 at the height of the holiday season. This would avoid the increase in cases that happened after the crowds of the last New Year’s Eve.

Another suggestion is to make the vaccination of covid-19 coincide with that of the flu. What I warn: it’s really a good one.

The flu and covid-19 combo

In her presentation, Rosana Richtmann joked, confessing her desire: she wanted an “atchimvax”, a nickname she gave to an immunizer that was capable of, in a single needle, protect people from covid-19, the flu and even the syncytial virus. which causes worrying respiratory conditions in small babies.

Fantasy? That nothing. There are labs looking for something like this. Moderna is one of them, and in tests on mice, the triple vaccine did well, thank you. But in humans, clinical trials are just in their infancy and, alas, the three-in-one immunizer will take some time to become a reality.

Even because, even going through the tests, it will not be so simple. Rosana herself listed some challenges: “How are they going to update a combined vaccine like that every year, just like we do with the flu? And how do we know how much it will be able to avoid the three infections in real life?”. Let me explain: the three viruses would need to circulate simultaneously in the same place for scientists to be able to see if the immunizer would prevent the trio of diseases at the same time.

For now, keep what you already know: if someone catches covid-19 and the flu together, the situation tends to get much worse. In addition, studies indicate that those who got the flu become more vulnerable to having covid-19 soon after.

For Medicine, Rosana recalled, this is not a surprising phenomenon. “How many times have we heard someone complain about the misfortune of a person who had the flu, which turned into pneumonia?” she said. “Actually, the explanation is neither luck nor bad luck. Science knows that a virus can open the door to another infection.”

Better take it seriously. José Levi added that the story that the variants of the coronavirus would become more and more tame over time does not make sense. Omicron may even take it slightly lighter. But if another appears after it, it will not necessarily be of the same nature.

Therefore, if you are called to take a new dose of the covid-19 vaccine, follow this recommendation with the same passion as the very first sting. By the way, if it’s the flu immunization season, enjoy the trip and take two. It will be worth twice as much likes.