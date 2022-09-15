Vera Magalhães says that Bolsonaro deputy acted “deliberately”







Vera Magalhães Photo: GloboNews

The journalist Vera Magalhãeswho was harassed by Bolsonar deputy Douglas Garcia (Republicans) behind the scenes of the TV Cultura debate, said that the congressman acted “deliberately and premeditatedly” to attack her at the event.

In an interview for GloboNews this Wednesday, 14th, the anchor of Roda Viva stated that Douglas went to the debate for this purpose. Garcia used his cell phone to record the moment he approached the journalist, calling her a “shame on Brazilian journalism”.

“He had a guest badge from the candidate Tarcísio Freitas to attack me, he did it deliberately and premeditatedly because he posted before on social media that he was waiting for me. He asked: ‘will Vera Magalhães show up?’. Therefore, anyone who says he is now surprised and outraged should already see that he was premeditating something, because he made this post. This is regrettable, it is unacceptable.”

Vera also highlighted what she called an “escalation of violence against journalists”, especially against women. “This puts us in a place in a country that has its democracy already tarnished, already threatened, and I think we cannot condescend to that,” she added.

Bolsonaro’s Attack

The journalist also recalled the attack she suffered from President Jair Bolsonaro during the presidential debate on TV Band. On the occasion, Vera asked Bolsonaro a question that, as a candidate for reelection, offended her in his answer.

“All this started in the presidential debate, when I asked candidate Ciro Gomes a question with Bolsonaro’s comment and he used it to attack me. He used the same phrase uttered by Douglas Garcia, that I am a ‘shame on Brazilian journalism’. That authorizes one to utter an attack of this virulence.”

Security guards

In the interview, Vera Magalhães also revealed that she is under security guards due to the attacks she has suffered during this election period.

Investigation

The attorney general of São Paulo, Mario Luiz Sarrubbo, opened a criminal investigation into the attacks by state deputy Douglas Garcia against journalist Vera Magalhães.

Candidate for re-election, the Bolsonaro deputy is entitled to a forum by virtue of his function and can only be criminally prosecuted by the attorney general.

Last month, the São Paulo Public Ministry signed an agreement with press organizations to strengthen protection for journalists. It is the first action taken by the institution since the formalization of the cooperation agreement.

“The Public Ministry is an institution committed to the Democratic State of Law, which depends on a free press”, declared Sarrubbo, on August 23, when he signed the document.

The agreement created additional channels for the MP to receive complaints about episodes of violence directed at press professionals.

Press entities, presidential candidates and candidates for the government of São Paulo repudiated the attacks and expressed solidarity with the journalist. Candidate Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) also regretted the episode. Douglas Garcia entered the event with an invitation provided by his campaign.

Opposition state deputies have filed requests to revoke Garcia’s mandate. The president of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp), Carlão Pignatari (PSDB-SP), said he will investigate the conduct of the parliamentarian.

* With information from Estadão Content