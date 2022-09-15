“Vexam”; Jade Picon delivers loss to Globo after failing the driving school theoretical test

The artist, who is preparing to play the character in “Travessia”, the next 21:00 soap opera, delayed the character’s process when she failed.

Jade Picon went through a delicate situation this Wednesday (14). The cat went through quite a bit of trouble. It turns out that the muse failed the theoretical test at driving school, an exam considered “easy” by many people who go through this phase before moving on to practical classes. The former BBB and influencer is discovering herself in the process of her role in Travessia (next soap opera at 21:00), and Chiara, her character, knows how to drive.

“This good afternoon is only for those who have just failed the theoretical test at driving school. It’s a disaster, it’s a shame, it’s a shame, I wasn’t born to drive. I’m screwed. In practice, then… This license is not he comes”she told on Instagram Stories with a certain tone of “okay”.

Jade has been in the news on a lot of subjects over the last few weeks, especially when it’s the kind of subject people like to know about, you know? The artist starred in a few moments at Rock In Rio that were talked about, but it seems that the page is turned for the brunette who is focused on her new professional phase.

The life of the influencer and now TV Globo actress has divided the web into a few episodes, one of which gained repercussion for being with the presenter Sonia Abrão. The communicator of A Tarde É Sua did not like the attitude of the actress after “freezing” and refusing to answer a question.