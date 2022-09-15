Video: Caramel mutt steals lunch box from delivery man in Pará | For

An unusual case in Pará went viral on social media this Wednesday (14). Security camera footage shows the moment a stray dog ​​takes advantage of the delivery man’s distraction and steals a lunch bag. The scene took place last Sunday (11), in the municipality of Mocajuba, located in the Baixo Tocantins region, in Pará.

The images show the biker arriving at the delivery location. He stops the bike, gets out of the vehicle and opens the backpack where the lunch box is on top of the bike. The dog approaches and observes the biker. When he gets distracted while trying to call the customer at the door of the house, one of the lunchboxes slips and falls to the floor.

The caramel dog then comes towards the bag and takes it with its mouth. Everything happens without the delivery person noticing. Until he goes back to the backpack and sees that there is only one bag. But in that instant, the puppy was already far away.

Tharles Costa, owner of the restaurant “Delícias de Francisca”, says that the delivery man was “stolen” when he went to the intercom to call the customer. Without knowing the whereabouts of the lunch box, delivery man Roseilson Melo was unable to explain to the customer the reason for the disappearance of the meal.

“The customer did not believe that the food was gone. The delivery man arrived here bewildered, not knowing what to do. After all, he did not see the dog. We decided to go to the place and ask for the video of the security cameras, that’s when we saw everything what happened. The story went viral and I was contacted by people from several states”, he said.

Through the restaurant’s social networks, the owner of the establishment shows that they reacted with good humor to the episode. In addition to publishing the video of the theft, they managed to find the “suspect”, who was warmly received.