VIDEO: Man who guarded Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin falls and is rescued | World

A man who guarded the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday night (14), in London, fell and had to be rescued. (see video above) . At first glance, the incident appeared to be a fainting spell, but details of what occurred were not released.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The live stream image shows that the guards were in an exchange procedure, when one of them starts to stagger. He loses his balance and manages to get back into position, but then falls flat on his face to the ground. A colleague who was closer cannot stop him from going to the ground.

1 of 1 Detail shows guard falling at Westminster Hall — Photo: g1 Detail shows guard falling at Westminster Hall — Photo: g1

The public wake of Queen Elizabeth II in London began on Wednesday at Westminster Hall, an annex to the British Parliament.

For the last time, the Queen left Buckingham Palace, where she has lived for more than 70 years. On top of the coffin is the imperial crown, which Elizabeth placed on her head at the age of 27.

She arrived at Westminster Hall in a procession through the streets of London, to the sound of the army’s elite band.

King Charles III and Elizabeth’s other three children accompanied the procession on foot. Behind them, the King’s sons: Princes Harry and William.

The body was escorted by the grenadiers of the Royal Guard or, simply, the Queen’s Guard, as they are known.

Another UK icon, Big Ben, chimed every minute of the procession.

After almost two kilometers, inside the Parliament area, the music stopped. The silence of those accompanying the procession was in protocol. Even Heathrow Airport, one of the busiest in the world, changed the planes’ route to avoid noise.

The guard carried the body to the oldest hall in Parliament. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, wives of William and Harry, have joined the rest of the royal family.

At the Palace of Westminster, Queen Elizabeth fulfills her last duty as monarch: a public wake that will last four days. Afterwards, the coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey for the funeral attended by heads of state.