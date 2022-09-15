Video: Nursing home hires strippers to entertain residents and causes controversy

Abhishek Pratap 18 seconds ago News Comments Off on Video: Nursing home hires strippers to entertain residents and causes controversy 0 Views

A nursing home has sparked online outrage after hiring a stripper to entertain residents. A video circulating on social media shows dancers hired by the nursing home in Taoyuan Branch, Taiwan, in panties and bra performing for army veterans.

At one point, a woman approaches one of the elderly people, caresses him, while the gentleman places his hands on her breasts. Right after the “private performance”, the dancer kisses the veteran military man on the head.

According to the Daily Mail, after criticism, the nursing home released a statement of apology. In a statement, the directors said that choosing the stripper as entertainment for residents was a way to celebrate the Moon Festival. The festival is one of the most traditional in eastern culture and celebrates the wheat and rice harvest season.

“The intention of the event was to entertain and make them happy. We are very sorry for the offense that may have been caused.”

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

‘Walk and sit’ is the best strategy to calm baby’s crying, study shows

1 hour ago Credit, Getty Images Scientists say they may have found the best strategy …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved