Video: Nursing home hires strippers to entertain residents and causes controversy

A nursing home has sparked online outrage after hiring a stripper to entertain residents. A video circulating on social media shows dancers hired by the nursing home in Taoyuan Branch, Taiwan, in panties and bra performing for army veterans.

At one point, a woman approaches one of the elderly people, caresses him, while the gentleman places his hands on her breasts. Right after the “private performance”, the dancer kisses the veteran military man on the head.

A nursing home has sparked online outrage after hiring a stripper to entertain residents. A video circulating on social media shows dancers hired by the Taipei Veterans Hospital in Taiwan, in panties and bra, performing for army veterans. pic.twitter.com/lktLNxeuZU — The Time (@otempo) September 14, 2022

According to the Daily Mail, after criticism, the nursing home released a statement of apology. In a statement, the directors said that choosing the stripper as entertainment for residents was a way to celebrate the Moon Festival. The festival is one of the most traditional in eastern culture and celebrates the wheat and rice harvest season.

“The intention of the event was to entertain and make them happy. We are very sorry for the offense that may have been caused.”