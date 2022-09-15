View Netflix virtual event times and schedule

“Round 6”, “Stranger Things” and “The Crown” are among the attractions of Netflix that will have news revealed at Tudum, the streaming company’s online festival that, since last year, has taken place on a worldwide scale.

This time, Tudum takes place between the 23rd and 25th of September, at different times according to the time zones in each region of the planet.

splash announces which series and films will be part of the event. In addition to those mentioned above, Netflix promises that it will reveal information about the new seasons of “Bridgerton”, “Manifest”, “Heartstopper”, “Outer Banks” and “The Witcher”, as well as “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”, “Eu Never…”, “Wandinha” and “1899”, new series from the creators of “Dark”.

As for the films, the sequels “Extraction 2”, “Enola Holmes 2” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” are also part of the schedule. Stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Gal Gadot, Chris Hemsworth and Sadie Sink will attend the virtual event.

Unlike last year, when Tudum took place during a single big afternoon, this time it will be divided into blocks. According to Brasilia time, the first one starts at 11 pm on September 23, with productions from Korea.

The second is at dawn on the 24th of September, at 2:30 am, with the India portion. The western block will be at 2 pm, with news about productions from the United States, Europe and Latin America.

Finally, Japan closes at 1 am on the 25th.

Tudum appeared in Brazil in 2020, and the event’s expansion to a global scale shows Netflix’s intention to hold its own Comic-Con, something that Disney already does with the D23 event, which took place in person last weekend. week in Los Angeles.

See the trailer below.