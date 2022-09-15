Virgínia Fonseca shows her baby’s new room at the mansion

Digital influencer Virgínia Fonseca showed the new baby room in her mansion with Zé Felipe

The digital influencer Virginia Fonseca delighted to show the first details of the new baby room in his mansion. The famous is married to the singer Zé Felipeone of the sons of the countryman Leonardo. Together the influencer and the artist are waiting for their second heir.

They are already the parents of little Maria Alice. The couple’s firstborn is one year and three months old. Now she will have a little sister! It turns out that the influencer is pregnant again. The youngest in the family will be another girl. The baby will be called Maria Flor.

Virginia Fonseca and Zé Felipe are already in the 33rd week of pregnancy, which is equivalent to eight months. The baby is due soon and the mother is already looking forward to the birth. “I can’t wait for Maria Flor to arrive. Every day I get more anxious, more stressed, more everything…”, she confessed.

The Youtuber added: “Hormones the FLOWER of the skin… who took the pun? Praying to God for my baby to come back in good health, amen.” In her profile, the report was accompanied by a click in which she displays her pregnant belly.

Preparations for Maria Flor’s arrival are also in full swing. This Wednesday (14), mom showed the first record of the baby’s room. Although she didn’t go into much detail, she photographed a very special part of the room.

It turns out that one of the walls of the youngest’s room is ready! The painting was done with a flower design. The famous still chose very delicate colors and traits for the project, which included shades of lilac, white and green.

To show the result, Virginia had a little help. Maria Alice posed for photos in her sister’s room and left everyone delighted. “Hi guys, I’m here in my little sister Maria Flor’s room and I really loved this wall of flowers, I’m sure she will too. Ass: Tutti”, joked the mother.

Fans of Virginia Fonseca and family approved the choice. “Beautiful little thing,” said one follower. Another opined: “Perfect”. One admired: “It was all so beautiful”. And yet another bet: “This little room will be a dream”.

