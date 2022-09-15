Virginia Fonseca’s mother-in-law presents her granddaughter with a different pet: “With great affection”

The blonde decided to please the little one with a pet that is somewhat unusual for children these days.

Businesswoman and digital influencer Poliana Rocha, mother of singer Zé Felipe, had a surprising idea to gift her one-year-old granddaughter Maria Alice, daughter of also influencer Virginia Fonseca. The blonde decided to please the little one with a pet that is somewhat unusual for children these days. She shared the treat on her social media on Wednesday afternoon (14).

The wife of the country singer Leonardo was all happy to announce the surprise saved for later that she would do to the girl. In the Stories of her official Instagram account, Virginia’s mother-in-law showed her fans and followers a very small animal that was ready to be offered. It is a chick that she had just bought and was eager to take it to her granddaughter.

In the outside area of ​​her mansion, the businesswoman recorded the bird, which appears trapped in a cage: “I’m going to see Maria Alice and I’m taking her a little gift, a chick that I bought today with great affection. I hope she likes it.”, she said, overjoyed with the surprise. Maria Alice is the influencer’s first granddaughter. In just over a month, Maria Flor, the girl’s sister, will arrive in the world.

RESPONSE TO CRITICISM

At the beginning of the week, Poliana Rocha opened her heart and vented about the criticism received by Virgínia Fonseca about education and care for little Maria Alice. It’s just that Zé Felipe’s wife received a comment from a pediatrician stating that the child has speech delay after Virginia shared the joy of hearing the child say “mom”: “We have to use the internet in our favor, not to make people sick, there is so much that one can offer to the other through the internet, but you want to use it to judge, to speak ill of others, to want what the other has”said Leonardo’s wife.