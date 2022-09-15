What changes with the Legal Framework for Micro and Mini Energy Generation? | TOP SUN SOLAR ENERGY

Investment in renewable energy sources is a demand that remains in high demand, and therefore, the year 2022 has already started with changes in legislation. Law 14,300, which took the name of Legal Framework for Micro and Mini Generation of Energy, provides for a subsidy for solar energy until 2045 and establishes a transition rule for those who choose to generate energy individually from 2023. The text was sanctioned by the current president in January.

According to the Legislative Chamber, the new legislation allows existing consumer units — and those that file the request for access at the distributor throughout 2022 — to continue with the benefits granted by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) through the Electricity Compensation System (SCEE) for over 25 years. It also establishes the rules that will remain in force until 2045.

Until the law was passed, distributed generation, a term attributed to the practice of producing one’s own energy, was regulated by Normative Resolution No. 482 of the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL).

These two energy modalities allow consumers to produce their own energy through renewable sources. The text of Law 14.300 defines that microgenerators are those that generate up to 75 kW of energy through renewable sources – such as photovoltaic, wind, biomass, among others. It is also mandatory that the generation takes place in the consumer unit itself, such as on roofs, land, sites, condominiums, among others.

The difference for mini-generators is the potential, as the law establishes that they are the ones that generate more than 75 kW to 10 MW through renewable sources. Those who choose this option usually pay for the energy consumed, bear the costs of transmission and the investments to assemble the structure of the distribution network. That is, it is exempt from other tariff rates for energy consumption.

The Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (Absolar) evaluates the new legislation for distributed generation as positive, as it reinforces that photovoltaic technology is advantageous for consumers in Brazil. With the regulation, the use of clean and renewable sources of energy, for homes, small businesses, rural properties, among others, gains more balance and stability, considers the organization.

In addition, as noted by Absolar, the text provides legal certainty to consumers, as it maintains the current rules until 2025 for everyone who chooses to generate their own energy until January 7, 2023. These consumers will benefit from the absence of tariffs until 2045 .

For those who choose to make the transition after the date, they will be able to count on the staggered payment of the Tariff for Use of the Distribution System (TUSD wire B). From the enactment of the law, the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) and the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) have a period of 18 months to define the guidelines, values ​​and benefits for those who opt for implementation after the transition period. .

The Framework also establishes the creation of a Renewable Energy Program (PERS). Through it, the incentive for the democratization of renewable energy will be promoted, to ensure that more homes and consumers have access to this modality.

Security and incentive to make the investment

One of the great benefits for those who have already joined or intend to join solar energy, as Absolar points out, is investment security. That is, making this transition until the first days of next year will result in the absence of taxation, which guarantees no interference in the amount invested in the photovoltaic system.

Even those who choose to make the transition outside of this period can be positively affected by the regulation. According to Absolar, the consumer will gradually be charged for the cost of the electrical infrastructure only when he injects energy into the grid — about 4% per year, which is below the changes in the electricity tariff. The tribute will be divided into two groups according to the date of accession.

The time to invest in solar energy is now

