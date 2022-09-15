What is ‘lifestyle fatigue’? Find out if you suffer from it

Psychotherapist Sean Grover commented in Psychology Today that some of his patients began to report the same feelings of discomfort when returning to their routine. It seems that life is no longer the same and the effort that was once devoted to simple activities now needs to be redoubled. In this case, it is worth reflecting on habits and what is causing all this internal conflict.

See too: Three eating habits that are bad for mental health and should be avoided

Has everything changed?

Just enter social networks to see some comments about situations that were commonplace two years ago and now emerge as challenges. Even focusing on household chores started to be complicated, and even though short-term memory loss is linked to the coronavirus, it doesn’t seem reasonable to live amid a constant lack of motivation.

You can pick up the pace!

Small actions can facilitate the resumption of the pre-pandemic pace, reinforcing productivity and balance. So, start slowly, walking and prioritizing time control. Make time for leisure and focus on quality time, working smartly in all areas that need attention.

Impact on mental health

People began to spend much more time at home, adopting the home office as a working model. This series of remote commitments reduced social interaction and the healthy distraction of commuting to establishments. With the economic recovery, this sudden return impacted the mental health of the majority, who were not used to being patient.

Accelerated thinking combined with task overload compromises socio-emotional and cognitive aspects of the world population. Conditions like anxiety, depression and other disorders can be generated or even confused with this generalized feeling of anguish. Thus, it is important to emphasize that the expression ”Lifestyle fatigue” has not yet been considered an official medical term.