What is the Ethereum merger, considered the ‘biggest cryptocurrency revolution’ since bitcoin

Coin representing ethereum

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Ether is the second most important cryptocurrency by market cap

The world’s second most important cryptocurrency, ether, has switched to a new, greener operating model.

Until now, cryptocurrency “mining” (the process of creating or transacting a unit, which involves the simultaneous use of many computers) consumed the same amount of energy as the Netherlands, according to the Ethereum Foundation. With the transition being called “fusion”, its managers say that energy consumption will be reduced by 99.9%.

While cryptocurrencies have been a business revolution, their impact on climate change is huge due to the amount of electricity used by the computers that manage their trades.

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Says 'Merger' Has Been Planned for Years

The move to the new model, says Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum (the digital platform whose currency is ether), has been on the horizon since the cryptocurrency launched in 2014, but has been delayed due to the technical complexity involved. It’s like rebuilding the foundations of a skyscraper that is already standing.

