What the new president of the STF will do with the Court’s illegal investigation

As of today, a popular consultation by Aneel, the National Electric Energy Agency, is already open. Do you want to hear, from all electricity consumers, if you would like the concessionaire to also offer payment of the monthly electricity bill by Pix, which is this great Brazilian novelty that other countries are incorporating, and that left the banks without the fee, the commission transfer. Because only 15% of dealerships said they are allowing payment for Pix, the others didn’t even get involved. So, if this consultation, which will last a month and a half, forty-five days, proves the Pix idea, the National Electric Energy Agency will oblige all concessionaires to accept payment for Pix. Of course not exclusively, anyone who wants to continue paying by debiting their account, or in any other way, can pay, is free. But the dealership will be forced to accept payment for Pix.

It’s making people’s lives easier, as well as opening a company. Millions of Brazilians, who became unemployed in the pandemic, opened millions of small businesses because it is now easy to open a company. It was a tragedy, now it’s very easy.

And the other good news in this economic area is that cooking gas has gone down again, gasoline has continued to go down, ethanol as well. My wife mentioned, the last time she filled the tank, that she paid almost R$500 and that she has now paid R$300 or so for gas. I’m still paying dearly for diesel.

Changing the subject a little, in that inaugural speech by Minister Rosa Weber, in the Supreme Court, as president, she reaffirms a great desire to comply with the Constitution. Of course, she’s obligated to do it, we all are obligated to do so. Even more the Supreme Minister, who is the guardian of the Constitution. And she also spoke of obeying due process of law, reaffirming that the judiciary does not act ex officio, that is, on its own initiative.

Then I get hopeful, she’s only one year old, but let her do it. Taking the judiciary out of her detours, putting it back on track. Because there is an inquiry there, which started with Toffoli, which is based on the internal regiment, which has already been overthrown. The article on which it was based by the Constitution of 1988, which obliges to have a Public Prosecutor’s Office in any investigation. It is essential, because if the Public Ministry or the police do not initiate an investigation, a judge can never take the initiative, that makes no sense. With the aggravating factor that in the case of this investigation, the judge is the alleged victim. Imagine what an incredible thing, only in an absolute monarchy would it be possible for the king to do everything: he is offended, investigates, polices, judges, accuses, hangs. What is she going to do about it?

The due process of law that encompasses the system is as follows: when the accuser, a judicial agent, whose function is to accuse, does not find any crime in a given investigation, and warns the judge that he will not accuse, because there is no crime, it is obvious that the judge files, it’s over. But a Supreme Court judge is not doing that. It continues to insist on a lawsuit after the Attorney General’s Office informed that it did not find any crime in the eight businessmen who were talking, exercising their free right, guaranteed by the Constitution, in a stony clause, in article 5, in article 220, this is guaranteed by the Constitution. So I’d really like to know what she’s going to do with it. I hope he manages to do something, because Minister Fux, when he took office in the presidency, announced that the Supreme Court was suffering criticism, suffering destruction for being used by small parties without votes in the House and Senate as an instrument. It doesn’t have a vote in the Chamber to resolve, so it puts the Supreme Court to resolve, and then it gets involved in an issue that is political and not constitutional. And he didn’t, in two years. She will only have time until October 2nd of next year as she retires. I hope it succeeds, but I didn’t find in the speech a firm will to resolve. At least not in speech.