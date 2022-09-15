What to expect from the Datafolha survey today? See what analysts heard by ‘Estadão’ say







Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro and Simone Tebet are the most cited candidates in polls Photo: Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters, Isac Nóbrega / PR, Adriano Machado / Reuters By Editorial / Estadão

O Datasheet announces this Thursday, 15th, a new round of the poll for voting intentions for president. In the most recent survey, on September 10, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) maintained its leadership in the dispute for the Planalto with 45% of the voting intentions, while the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) fluctuated two points up and reached 34%. For political scientists heard by the Estadão, the stability scenario must be maintained.

For Ricardo Ismael, political scientist and professor at PUC-Rio, the surveys should maintain the doubt as to whether this election will be defined in the first round or not. “As we don’t have any new facts, I believe this is a question that will be left for the next few weeks. Despite the distance between Lula and Bolsonaro having decreased in Datafolha, the former president has a comfortable difference and should maintain the same parameter as last week “, analyzed.

The political scientist notes that former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) and senator Simone Tebet (MDB) did not have an event where they could stand out in the last week. “Simone rose because of her performance in the debate for the Band. I believe that she and Ciro should neither fall nor rise in the new survey”, he stated.

According to Aldo Fornazieri, professor at the Fundação Escola de Sociologia e Política de São Paulo (FESP-SP), the trend is for research to remain in a stable scenario, with few differences that can be explained by the margin of error — 2 percentage points more or less. for less. Fornazieri believes that the repercussions of the Independence bicentennial were not as positive as they seemed at first.

“The ‘imbrochable’ speech didn’t take well, Bolsonaro gave a sexual tone to the speech and, considering his position, degraded everything it means to be a president of the Republic. middle class from 2 to 5 minimum wages”, said political scientist.

As for Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet, 3rd and 4th in the latest polls, Fornazieri predicts that they should remain tied in the margin of error.

Updated this Wednesday, 14th, the Estadão Research Aggregator shows leadership of former President Lula, with 44% of voting intentions, followed by President Jair Bolsonaro, 33%. The calculation includes the most recent research, released by the institute quaest and PowerDate. If valid votes are considered (not counting null, white and undecided votes), the PT leads by 49% to 37%.