What types of early warning exist in 2022?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Government prepares to release the Auxílio Brasil consignment in September

The advance notice is aimed at situations in which there is a moment of transition or preparation for the departure of an employee. Therefore, this resource has a fixed duration from 30 days to 90 days, when the employee resigns. Thus, according to labor legislation, there are different types of notice.

This notice can be given either by the employer, when he wants to dismiss the employee without just cause, or by the worker, when he wants to leave the company.

What are the types of notice?

First, there are two types of notice, they are:

notice working

In this case, the employee will work at the company or establishment for another period and will receive all the funds and the salary balance referring to the days worked in the month upon termination. Thus, in this modality, the employee has the right to work with a 2-hour reduction, or opt for a 7-day reduction at the end of the notice, without prejudice to the salary.

In addition, there is the possibility of prior notice worked by the employee, that is, when the employee requests the termination of the employment contract and informs the company that he will comply with the prior notice. Therefore, if the employer does not want the employee to comply with the notice, he will have to pay the days corresponding to the notice period as indemnity, as well as its effects on other funds.

Indemnified notice

First, in this situation the employer does not want the employee to comply with the notice by working. Therefore, the boss prefers to indemnify the days when the employee does not have to work.

Group of people is entitled to buy cars with up to 30% discount

In this way, the employee can also terminate the employment contract. But, in this case, it is necessary to comply with the 30 days of notice, otherwise, it is up to the employer to deduct from the days not worked.

Therefore, the calculation is based on the worker’s last salary, including premiums for items such as night work or unhealthy work.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: @Drazen Zigic / Freepik