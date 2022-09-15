What was Atltico’s biggest mistake in 2022? Rodrigo Caetano evaluates

photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press Rodrigo Caetano believes that Atltico’s main mistake in 2022 was to prioritize the focus on the knockout games

In sports programs and portals, as well as in fan debates on social networks, there is a lot of discussion on the topic: what was Atltico’s main mistake in 2022? The question was answered by football director Rodrigo Caetano, in an interview Network 98 last Tuesday (13/9).

Caetano went straight to analyzing Atltico’s season, which should end with the titles of the Campeonato Mineiro and the Supercopa do Brasil. In the manager’s assessment, the club, in general, gave more focus to the knockout games (Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores) than to the Brazilian Championship.

“Unfortunately, at times, we gave a greater focus to the knockout games. This is a sin that is committed. I think the cup has to go hand in hand, because if you are doing very well in the Brazilian Championship… A club like Atletico, like two or three others, who have a squad, who have the ability to be at the top in all of them, have to put the league championship as a priority. Because the cup comes naturally. And not invert this balance. “, analyzed.

“If we have a squad, investment, we are going to have a stadium and we are going to organize ourselves financially, we have to instill in all of us (including mine) that there is nothing more important than the Brazilian Championship. the cup game, and then the other cup. That, perhaps, was one of the mistakes”, he added.

Rodrigo Caetano also assures that there was no problem with the level of delivery of the players, as speculated mainly by the fans in the nets. The football director mentioned the confrontation with Flamengo, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, as a point of imbalance in the season.

“There is no mistake in the work schedule. There is absolutely no mistake in having entered a game sloppy. I’m talking about focus. Being a Brazilian champion is very difficult. There are 38 finals you have to face. And when that period of that the cups are on the side, in the middle, and that you have to share attention, I think that we gave, perhaps, too much focus to the Copa do Brasil, because it was the traditional opponent (Flamengo)”, he recalled.

“Perhaps, if it had been another club, in the round of 16, we could have played better in the Brazilian at that time. Just as it was in Libertadores. That’s a feeling, and I’ve already shared it internally with the others”, added.

Another 2022 error

Also according to the manager, Atltico sinned, in a way, for having hired players who did not have the ideal physical conditions to debut more quickly. Rodrigo made a point of praising the technical quality of the reinforcements, but mentioned the time required for adaptation as a negative factor.

“I would tell you others. Because of this condition of bringing players at the end of their contract, we brought in players who hadn’t played for a long time. That’s a high bill, because the guy comes, he has to adapt, the risk of injury is greater… The quality of the athletes who arrived is great, but the condition they arrived at is what they had to offer”, he argued.

Finally, the football director once again denied any possibility of revamping the squad. In short, Caetano believes that Atltico does not even have the financial conditions to consider a more drastic rupture.

“Of course we are licking our wounds. We understand that we are below and we are in debt, but I am against reformulation. Breakup. This means eternal restart. I am more about adjustment, course correction, fixing what didn’t work. , because the bill is expensive when it comes to rupture”, he concluded.