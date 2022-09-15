WhatsApp starts releasing option to hide online status

The trial version of the world’s leading messaging app, WhatsApp Beta, started to release this week the function to hide the status of online. The feature is being made available to those who have version 2.22.20.9 of the Android software.

The information was released yesterday (13) by the Wabetainfo. According to the site, the novelty is available to few testers and some users of the 2.22.20.7 Beta version are also having access.

The novelty has been tested for some time and, despite not having any date to reach all end users, the expectation is that everyone will soon receive the feature.

Screenshots (pictured above) of those who own WhatsApp Beta show how the scheme should work. The images show that the person should go to Settings > Account > Privacy and in this menu he will see the “Last seen and online”.

By clicking on the option, the user will be able to define who will be shown their online status in the application. You can choose to have the status available to everyone or to have the same “Last seen” setting.

That is, when the “hide” function comes to everyone, people will be able to choose whether to appear online to their own contacts, to their own contacts with some exceptions, or to no one.