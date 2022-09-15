Where did the ‘Let’s go Bill’ meme come from? – National

Coach yells “Bora, Bill”, the edge of the moment (photo: Reproduction / Social Networks) A coach from a soccer team from the countryside of Ceará won fans all over Brazil. In social networks, Bill Morais collects mentions to his own name. All thanks to a video recorded unpretentiously by his cousin, Josiano Morais.

In the images, Josiano, who broadcasts the floodplain games on the TV 100 Futuro profile, shouts his cousin’s name during the game’s moves. The technician, in turn, frowns at the speaker. In addition to Bill, Josiano shows the technician’s wife, Marciana Sales, and one of the couple’s three children, affectionately called “Bill’s wife” and “Bill’s son”.

The video was published on July 27, and the joke soon became popular with netizens, who popularized the board and made Bill a web celebrity, with more than 450,000 followers on Instagram and 522,000 on TikTok.

In an interview with Estado de Minas newspaper, Bill revealed that at first he didn’t like the joke very much: “I look sideways trying to curse, but because there are people around, it didn’t work”. But he assured that “you have to thank”.

Fame has already yielded “unexpected” moments for Morais and Gonzales. People from Ceará were invited by Tiktok to participate in Rock in Rio 2022. According to Bill, “it was a unique experience, something crazy”.

Bill Morais at Rock in Rio 2022 alongside the event’s producer (photo: Reproduction / Social Networks)

Flamengo also joined in the fun and invited influencers to watch a game at the Presidente George Helal Training Center, known as Ninho do Urubu, in Rio de Janeiro.

The football matches, which generally take place on Saturdays and Sundays, are attended by Moraes, narrator and commentator Marcos Gonzales. Together, they publish the games on a YouTube channel. “From several videos they’ve made, I didn’t imagine this one would change my life so quickly,” said Bill.

His cousin, Josano, also enjoys the meme, with over 201,000 followers on Instagram. New videos bothering Bill were posted, along with other exciting gameplay footage. Like the defense of goalkeeper Kuh’s free kick.

who Bill

At age 40, Bill lives in Betnia, a district in the interior of Cear, almost 300 km from the capital, Fortaleza. According to information from TV Verdes Mares, he coaches two amateur soccer teams: Andrade Esporte, which plays in the municipal tournament, and Red Bills, who play on the dirt field in Betnia, where he also plays as a forward. The games take place at Arena Rep and are organized by Josiano.

“He’s pretty explosive, and I like to tease him, because he gets annoyed quickly. I keep repeating it just to see him really angry”, says Josiano, explaining where the joke came from,

In addition to football, Bill works as a vigilante at a school. With his sudden fame, Bill said that he cannot “decide overnight” whether to pursue an influencer career, but he assured that he will “continue with this project”.