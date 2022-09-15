Where is gasoline cheaper in Brazil?

The price of gasoline has recorded consecutive decreases lately. Fuel prices vary by state.

In recent months, the price of gasoline has recorded consecutive drops. After the high prices earlier this year, consumers may feel a little more relieved when it comes time to fill up their car. In addition to Petrobras’ announcements, other reasons influenced the fuel price reduction.

Currently, the average price of gasoline in the country is R$ 5.04. In the states, it is possible to find a variation of prices.

Cheapest gasoline in Brazil

According to the latest survey by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), the lowest price was found in São Paulo, R$ 4.35 a liter. But, on average across states, there are other places with lower values.

Check out the 10 States with the average price of the cheapest petroleum product.

Amapá: BRL 5.42; Federal District: R$ 4.82; Goiás: R$ 4.83; Mato Grosso do Sul: R$ 4.86; Sergipe: BRL 4.88; São Paulo: R$ 4.89; Rio Grande do Sul: R$ 4.90; Maranhao: R$ 4.95; Minas Gerais: R$ 4.99; Santa Catarina: BRL 5.03.

Most Expensive Gasoline in Brazil

On the other hand, the most expensive gasoline in the country was located in Alagoas, with a liter at R$ 7.09. Regarding the average price, Acre leads the ranking among the places with the most expensive fuel. Look.

Acre: R$ 5.68; Roraima: BRL 5.51; Bahia: BRL 5.47; Tocantins: BRL 5.41; Amazonas: R$ 5.31; Alagoas: R$ 5.25; Piauí: BRL 5.22; Rio de Janeiro: BRL 5.19; Paraná: 5.14; Pará: BRL 5.13.

Falling gasoline price

Since July, Petrobras has already announced the drop in the price of gasoline on three occasions. This is due to the price of oil on the international market. The oil company’s pricing policy is based on the values ​​per barrel abroad. The state-owned company is responsible for almost 50% of the price composition.

Crude oil has been seeing price declines over the past few weeks due to fears about the global economy.

In addition, measures adopted by the Federal Government influenced the decrease in pump prices. The ceiling of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) between 18% and 17% was one of them. Before the legislation, state tax rates exceeded 20%.

In this sense, the prices paid by final consumers fell.

Another factor that contributed to the price reduction was the exemption of federal taxes on fuels, such as PIS and Cofins. Both measures expire in December this year.

