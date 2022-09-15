where to watch, schedule, lineups and refereeing

Corinthians and Fluminense face each other at 8 pm today (15), at Neo Química Arena, in a game that is worth a spot in the grand final of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, at Maracanã, it was a 2-2 draw, which left today’s match open. Whoever wins advances to the decision, while a new tie will make the spot decided on penalties.

In this Copa do Brasil, Timão entered the third phase and eliminated Portuguesa-RJ, Santos and Atlético-GO. Tricolor das Laranjeiras also entered the third phase and left behind Vila Nova-GO, Cruzeiro and Fortaleza.

where to watch

The duel will be broadcast by pay channels SporTV and Premiere. Yesterday morning (14), Amazon announced that it will no longer broadcast the match due to “technical problems”, however, according to UOL columnist Allan Simon, the transmission of streamer Casimiro, on his Twitch channel, will be maintained. . In addition, you can also follow the match in real time on UOL Score.

place and time

The match will be at Neo Química Arena, at 20:00 (Brasília time).

Possible lineups

Corinthians: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Silva, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto. Technician: Victor Pereira.

Fluminense: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; Felipe Melo (Wellington), Yago Felipe (Martinelli) and Paulo Henrique Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

embezzlement

On the Corinthians side, Bruno Méndez is sure to be missing as he has already played in the Copa do Brasil for Internacional, in addition to the injured Maycon, Júnior Moraes and Paulinho. For Flu, the main absence is the midfielder André, suspended for the yellow card received in the first game, at Maracanã. Fernando Diniz’s midfield will also lack former titleholder Nonato, traded by Inter with Ludogorets, from Bulgaria.

Arbitration

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA/RS)

Auxiliaries: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA/RS) and Guilherme Dias Camilo (MG)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Latest results

Corinthians comes from a draw last Sunday (11) by 1 to 1 in the classic against São Paulo, in Morumbi, a result that took Timão out of the G4 of the Brasileirão for the first time in the season. Flu won Fortaleza the day before by 2 to 1 at Maracanã, and remained in fourth place in the national.