Which medicines are affected by the cut in the Popular Pharmacy?

The 2023 Budget project sent by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to Congress provides for a 59% cut in the resources of the Popular Pharmacy program, which provides free medication for diseases such as hypertension and diabetes. If the Executive does not back down from the measure, the reduction will make it more difficult to find free medicines on the network, since, with less money available, the supply should decrease.

In 2022, the expenses with the gratuitousness of the Popular Pharmacy program foreseen in the Budget approved by Congress were R$ 2.04 billion. In the 2023 Budget project, the Bolsonaro government predicted BRL 842 million, a cut of BRL 1.2 billion.

Today, the network offers 13 active ingredients 100% free. See the list:

Ipratropium Bromide (Asthma)

Beclometsone Dipropionate (Asthma)

Salbutamol Sulfate (Asthma)

Metformin Hydrochloride (Diabetes)

Glibenclamide (Diabetes)

Human Insulin (diabetes)

Regular Human Insulin (Diabetes)

Atenolol (Hypertension)

Captopril (Hypertension)

Propranolol Hydrochloride (Hypertension)

Hydrochlorothiazide (Hypertension)

Losartan Potassium (Hypertension)

Enalapril Maleate (Hypertension)

Active ingredients are molecules of a substance that have a therapeutic effect. They are the basis of medicines and became better known after the arrival of generic medicines, which are sold under the name of the molecule.

In addition to the 100% free budget cut, the part of the Popular Pharmacy program called copayment, in which the government pays one part and the beneficiary the other, will also be affected by the 60% cut between 2022 and 2023. In this modality, the government pays up to 90% of the amount. The list of co-paying products includes adult diapers and medications for osteoporosis, rhinitis, Parkinson’s, glaucoma, dyslipidemia and contraception.

See the list:

Medroxyprogesterone Acetate (contraception)

Sodium Alendronate (Osteoporosis)

Budesonide (Rhinitis)

Carbidopa + Levodopa (Parkinson’s Disease)

Benserazide Hydrochloride + Levodopa (Parkinson’s Disease)

Ethinylestradiol + Levonorgestrel (contraception)

Timolol Maleate (Glaucoma)

Norethisterone (contraception)

Simvastatin (Cholesterol)

Estradiol Valerate + Norethisterone Enanthate (Conception)

geriatric diapers

The purpose of the cut was to open up more space in the Budget for the rapporteur’s amendments, which are the bargaining chip for the secret budget. Contrary to the reduction of the Popular Pharmacy program, the amendments included in the health budget grew by 22%. Imposing individual and bench parliamentary amendments (those that the government is obliged to implement) increase by 13%.

The cut is being criticized by opponents of President Jair Bolsonaro in the presidential race. Former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), candidate for vice president on the ticket of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), took to social media to call the measure “cruel and irresponsible”.

In a note to the newspaper Estadão, the Ministry of Economy stated that the cuts are the result of the “enormous allocative rigidity to which the Union is subject, aggravated by the need to allocate resources to reserve the rapporteur’s amendments”, he says, referring to the budget secret. The Ministry of Health did not respond.

Popular Pharmacy was created in the Lula government and serves 21 million

In the sights of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the Popular Pharmacy program was created in 2004, during the first term of Lula (PT), who today leads polls for voting intentions for the Presidency. The program, focused on the low-income population, offers medicines free of charge or with discounts of up to 90%.

The Popular Pharmacy program serves more than 21 million Brazilians in 3,492,000 municipalities, through more than 28,000 affiliated pharmacies, according to data from the Pharmaceutical Industry Union (Sindusfarma) for 2021 (sought, the Ministry of Health did not provide These information). Delivery is made through pharmacies accredited by the federal government, which receive reimbursement for the products sold.

Also according to Sindusfarma, the program offers 24 free active principles in about 330 presentations. On the other hand, medicines offered on a co-payment basis have a 90% discount – that is, the consumer pays 10% and the government pays 90% of the value.

Among those offered free of charge are medicines for the treatment of diabetes, asthma and hypertension; and, in a subsidized form, for dyslipidemia, rhinitis, Parkinson’s disease, osteoporosis, glaucoma, contraception and geriatric diapers.