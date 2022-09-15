“While you guys are talking, look where I am”

Gretchen never hid that she has undergone numerous cosmetic surgeries to feel good and at peace with the mirror. However, several times it ended up being the target of criticism because of this. This Thursday morning (15th), the singer decided to send a message to the haters.

“Are we going to talk about something serious? This story about my belly button is already tired. It’s not even funny anymore. You talk about something pointless, pointless”, said. It is not today that the owner of the hit “Conga la Conga” comments on the mean messages you get about your belly button.

Still through the stories on Instagram, the singer said she was tired of having to talk about the subject over and over again. Then, she showed her belly button and mocked the criticism she receives on social media.

“Here is my belly button. I just redo it, it’s brand new and cute. I didn’t remove the tattoo. While you guys are talking about whether or not I have a belly button, look where I am. Listen to the sound of the wave!”, mocked, showing that he is enjoying the day very well.