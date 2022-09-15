Who is Leão Serva, journalist who threw Douglas Garcia’s cell phone

The director of journalism at TV Cultura, Leão Serva, who came out in defense of journalist Vera Magalhães and threw the cell phone of state deputy Douglas Garcia (Republicans), took over the public broadcaster in São Paulo in 2019.

He stated that his initiative to defend Magalhães from Garcia’s attack was the “only possible way to keep him away from the sealing”.

“He [Douglas Garcia] visibly came here with the intention of, as they like to say, ‘seal up’. I understand that the only possible option at that time was to take him away from the sealing and, therefore, I interrupted the recording he was doing”, said Serva.

Vera Magalhães was harassed by the deputy after the debate with governors of São Paulo, which was organized by Folha de S.Paulo, TV Cultura and UOL.

UOL Channel | Vera Magalhães Image: Reproduction/Social Networks

Academic career

According to the curriculum on the Lattes de Serva platform, he holds a PhD in Communication and Semiotics from PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo). Serva also has a master’s degree and a degree in journalism from the same institution.

Serva is also the author of books such as “Journalism and Misinformation” (Senac São Paulo, 2001), “The Disintegration of Newspapers” (Reflection, 2015) and “Um Tipografo na Colônia” (Publifolha, 2015).

The journalist completed an MBA from the BSP (Business School São Paulo) on Public Administration. He also carried out research on the collection of World War I photographs from the archive of the Warburg Institute, associated with the University of London, in 2017.

Among Serva’s diverse research topics, according to Lattes’ curriculum, are war photography, war journalism, media criticism, history and public administration.

The curriculum also informs that he works as a professor of Journalistic Ethics in the journalism graduation at ESPM (Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing) and works as a researcher at the Media Lab, of the same institution.

Experience in newsrooms

Among the various positions he has held in his career, Serva has worked as editorial director at Diário de S. Paulo and at Abril’s Placar Magazine. He worked as a journalist and commercial director at Portal iG.

Serva was also a columnist for Folha and editor-in-chief of the same newspaper. He also served as press coordinator at the city hall of São Paulo from 2005 to 2009.

When he took over as director of journalism at TV Cultura, he took the place of Willian Corrêa, who was also the anchor of Jornal da Cultura. At the time, Serva told Flavio Ricco’s column, UOLwho was “very honored by the invitation”.

According to an article in Folha, Corrêa’s departure took place in a stage of reformulation of the station, which was completing 50 years. In May 2019, the executive and journalist José Roberto Maluf assumed the presidency of Fundação Padre Anchieta, responsible for managing the TV.