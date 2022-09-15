Who is Princess Anne, who drew attention for her reverence in the farewell of Queen Elizabeth II – World

Known for its strong character and discretion in carrying out its monarchical functions, the princess anne rarely shows his emotions. THE daughter of Elizabeth IIhowever, could not hide his sadness as he accompanied his mother’s funeral procession.

With Charles III in London to fulfill his first duties as king, Anne was responsible for accompanying the six-hour procession from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh.

The British were moved by his reverence before the mother’s coffin upon arriving in the Scottish capital, in an act of respect for the queen after a lifetime of service. As the monarch’s only female child, Anne has held the title of Princess Royal since 1987.

Last Monday (12), she walked alongside King Charles III and his two brothers during the procession that carried Elizabeth II’s coffin from Holyrood Castle to Saint Giles Cathedral.

Anne has a reputation as the most diligent member of the family, combining a career in equestrianism – which has led to her competing in the Olympic Games (Montreal-1976) – with a life of public commitments that, even with a constant pace, remains discreet, far from scandals in recent years.

With the same sincerity that characterized her father, Prince Philip, she has already stated that her character “does not correspond to the image that everyone has of a fairy-tale princess”. “You learn the hard way,” she said. “There is no school for royalty,” she added.

Criticized for harsh humor

Anne, considered cold and sometimes criticized for her harsh humor, has never tried to please the press, considering that she is not in her position to “do stunts”.

The princess writes her own speeches, and although she made her way in her parents’ royal system, she chose a more modern life for her children. She has also earned respect for supporting over 300 charities, NGOs and military regiments.

In 1974 Anne was the subject of a kidnapping attempt when your vehicle has been attacked. Two police officers, the driver and a person passing by were wounded by gunfire.

A document published by the National Archives later revealed that the attacker, Ian Ball, pointed his gun at Anne and said: “I want you to come with me for a day or two because I want two million pounds. Will you get in my car?” Anne replied without hesitation: “Not at all. And I don’t have two million pounds.”

skilled Amazon

Born on August 15, 1950, Anne inherited her mother’s passion for horses and quickly became a skilled rider. In 1971 she won the european championship “I saw (in my sports career) the way to demonstrate that I had something beyond my family and that victory or defeat depended only on me”, he explained.

In 1988 she became a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and was part of the organizing committee for the London 2012 Olympic Games. In 1972, her marriage to army officer and Olympic equestrian champion Mark Phillips was watched by 500 million viewers.

Subtitle:

Anne inherited her mother’s passion for horses and quickly became a skilled rider. Photograph:

AFP

Princess Anne’s Children

The couple had two children, Peter and Zaraand breaking with tradition both decided that Mark Phillips Wouldn’t Receive Any Royal Titles so that the children could have the freedom to follow their own lives.

They divorced in 1992, and nine months later, the princess married the frigate captain. Timothy Laurence. The wedding took place in Scotland because the Anglican Church does not allow unions of divorced people.