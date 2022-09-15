Who is the astronaut who tweeted this amazing photo from space

More and more astronauts are sharing amazing photos from space on their social media. One of those who has drawn the most attention is the veteran Don Pettit, who uses Twitter to reveal moments from his 25 years at NASA, inside spacecraft and the International Space Station (ISS).

He uses professional photography techniques and instruments, which result in different clicks, from a more than privileged point of view. This week, he combined art and science in an intriguing image, made with long exposure (which captures motion) and “fisheye” lens (extreme wide-angle).

For even an illustration but it’s “only” city lights on Earth (orange) and star trails (blue, indicating the Earth’s rotation), seen through Cupola — a panoramic, seven-window observatory on the ISS.

Fish-eye lens long-exposure view of the Earth from the Cupola, aboard the @iss. Below, city lights flow as orange streaks, and faint star trails that show the Earth’s rotation are visible in the lower left. #astrophotography can find exciting ways to combine both science and art! pic.twitter.com/JwrFeZMl7v — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) September 11, 2022

See the same scene recorded from another, more direct angle:

But, after all, who is Pettit and why are his photos all the rage?

Born in Oregon (USA), chemical engineer Donald Roy Pettit was a scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory until 1996, when he was selected by NASA as an astronaut candidate. Six years later, he went into space for the first time aboard the space shuttle Endeavor as an ISS Expedition 6 specialist for six months.

Currently, at 67, he is the oldest active astronaut in the US space agency. It has now spent a total of 369 days and 41 hours in space on three trips. See the reflection in the seven glasses of the Cupola:

Another 7 Faces cupola shot, this time intentionally to get my reflection. My boys liked the floating head effect. pic.twitter.com/IkCBrrhV — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) April 4, 2012

Pettit was in space when the space shuttle Columbia crashed, which exploded in February 2003, killing all seven crew. That’s why he and his two expedition colleagues were the first Americans to return from the station to Earth in a Russian Soyuz capsule — something that still happens today.

In 2008, he went to space for the second time, as a specialist for the STS-126 mission, which brought equipment and supplies to the ISS. A quick 15-day trip, but which yielded this beautiful flyby of the space station, aboard Endeavor:

Between 2011 and 2012, on his last trip to space, Pettit lived for another six months on the ISS as a member of Expedition 30/31. He was the first astronaut in the history of space exploration to enter a commercial spacecraft docked to the ISS in orbit — in this case, SpaceX’s Dragon capsule.

This time, he managed to capture an outside view of his favorite corner of the space station: the Cupola, of course. The Earth, at the bottom, makes the picture even more impressive:

Photography is a great passion for the astronaut, who always takes his camera collection to space. He was lucky enough to witness two solar eclipses aboard the ISS: one in 2002 and one in 2012.

Pettit has even registered Brazil, an agricultural area with the characteristic “drawings” of land and vegetation, which he called “pac-man”, in reference to the classic little game.