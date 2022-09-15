Who opts for the birthday loot and changes jobs goes back to the FGTS termination loot? – Prism

Answer: Yes.

When the worker opts for the birthday withdrawal, this modality covers all employment contracts, informs Caixa Econômica Federal. “Thus, if a new employment contract is signed while the worker is in the birthday withdrawal mode, he is governed by this withdrawal mode until the worker requests the change and the grace period is fulfilled.”

The worker who is dismissed while the anniversary withdrawal is in force receives a 40% termination fine, but is prevented from withdrawing the FGTS.





What if the worker wants to go back to the termination service?



The worker who opts for the birthday withdrawal can, through the FGTS application, request a return to the withdrawal-termination modality, provided that there is no contracted advance operation.

However, the change will only take effect from the first day of the 25th month after the date of the return request.


In short, this is what happens to the FGTS in an unfair dismissal:


Worker with birthday loot: can only withdraw the amount referring to the termination fine. The remaining balance in the FGTS account can be withdrawn in future birthday withdrawals.


Worker with withdrawal-termination: when dismissed without just cause, he is entitled to the full withdrawal of the FGTS account, including the termination fine, when due.

Still have any doubts? Submit your questions to the column “What do I do, Sophia?” by email [email protected].


