Why is Harry still in the line of succession to the royal family throne?

Prince Harry is fifth in line to the British throne, even after announcing he would step down from his duties and roles in the royal family. He is the second son of King Charles III, who assumed the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Why does it happen?

According to the official website of the British royal family, succession to the throne is regulated not only by descent, but also by legislation. According to the BBC, it would take an act of the British parliament to remove a person from the line of succession.

Therefore, Harry remains in the line of succession to the throne. The same is true of Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth, who lost royal titles after a lawsuit in which he was accused of sexual assault. The case culminated in an out-of-court settlement.

According to The Guardian, Andrew is still in the official line of succession, even after losing military and royal titles. His name is also on the list available on the royal family’s official website.

The basis for succession is determined by two documents, the “Bill of Rights” of 1689 and the “Act of Settlement” of 1701.

Furthermore, the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013 amended the provisions of the Bill of Rights and the Settlement Act in order to end the male primogeniture system, in which an older child new could replace an eldest daughter in the line of succession. The change took effect in March 2015 and took effect for those born after October 28, 2011.



Harry and Meghan’s Children Could Become Prince and Princess

In addition, with the death of Elizabeth II, the children of Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, can receive titles and technically become prince and princess. 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet are grandchildren of King Charles III.

According to Folha, the rules established by King George 5th in 1917 establish that the children and grandchildren of a monarch receive titles, but the same does not occur with great-grandchildren.

It remains to be seen whether the couple will follow this protocol and adopt the titles for their children. In an interview with presenter Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan stated that the royal family had even discussed changing the rules to deprive Archie of the title. She suggested this was related to the royals’ concerns about the baby’s skin color.

Harry and Meghan’s removal from the royal family

Harry has been married to Meghan Markle since 2018. They are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex respectively. The couple’s announcement about stepping down from royal family duties was made in January 2020.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work towards becoming financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen,” the couple said in an Instagram post.

According to the couple, the decision was made “after many months of reflection and internal discussions”. They also stated that they intended to balance time between the UK and North America.