Why Meghan didn’t ride in the same car as Kate on court

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton follow Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession in different cars yesterday morning. While William’s wife was with Queen Consort Camilla, the former actress was in another vehicle, accompanied by Sophie, Prince Edward’s wife.

Despite rumors about tensions between Kate and Meghan, according to Page Six, the division is due to the royal classifications, which follow a hierarchy.

Kate reportedly went with Camilla due to her new position in the royal family: she is married to William, first in line to the throne, and now carries the title of Princess of Wales.

Meghan is married to Harry, who is currently fifth in line to the throne.

During the procession, King Charles III, Princes William, Harry, Andrew and Edward and Princess Anne made the journey on foot.

Upon the body’s arrival at the Palace of Westminster, the royal family attended a short private ceremony. Meghan and Kate wore jewelry they received as a gift from the Queen.

