Why the ascension of Charles III represents a huge danger to Brazil

A recent article published by The Spectator Australia brought a level of concern for Brazilians aware of the international scenario. The Australian edition of the iconic British weekly magazine showed the long-standing adherence of the newly sworn in Charles III to the dark international agenda of the World Economic Forum. The text warns that many may imagine that this “major international reboot” idea may sound like a conspiracy theory. However, it is an idea taken very seriously by a powerful group of billionaires and global leaders, who see democracy as a kind of “obstacle to the greater good”. To understand this contempt for the democratic model, it is enough to recall the praise that Trudeau paid to the Chinese regime in 2013.

Perhaps tired of trying to convince the world’s population to give up eating meat and renounce their priorities, now the idea is to insist on a “climate emergency” as the best propaganda strategy in an attempt to implode the free market and democratic governance. And of course, Brazil is always presented by them as the great environmental villain of the planet. But it seems that the plan has not worked very well, since adherence to the green agenda has already succumbed to Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and almost all of Europe. Sustainability has become a trail of energy and food scarcity. Will we be able to resist this dark agenda?

Why would the new king of England be so interested in advancing this agenda worshiped by Marxists, ecosocialists and other groups that have a huge aversion to the English monarchy?

What is actually happening is that international bureaucratic conglomerates are using the concept of “Net zero” – the commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere – as a strategy to wipe out local agricultural sectors. Thus, the public becomes increasingly impoverished and dependent on government aid, creating the perfect scenario for universal basic income and the realization of the mantra “you will have nothing, but you will be happy”.

Now, why would the new King of England be so interested in advancing this agenda worshiped by Marxists, ecosocialists and other groups that have a huge aversion to the English monarchy? Was this an attempt to please the British public and reverse the negative image created after Princess Diana’s death? I do not think so. For me, membership happens for the same reason I listed in a previous article called “Why do some billionaires fund the left?”. In other words: concentration of income and power.

In June 2020, then Prince Charles published the hashtag “#TheGreatReset”and tweeted:

“The initiative #TheGreatReset is designed to ensure businesses and communities ‘build back better’ by putting sustainable business practices at the heart of their operations as they begin to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Charles’ speech repeatedly uses environmentalist propaganda as a pretext to overcome capitalism and create that dystopian neo-feudalism that I analyzed in a July article of this year. Through a practically neo-Marxist speech, they trick the population with nice words like “capitalism of stakeholders” (or stakeholder capitalism”). They say that the proposal is to lead companies to create “long-term value”, prioritizing the demands of all “stakeholders”, as well as “society in general”. In practice, it means “forcing” companies to adhere to such an ESG proposal (environmental, social and corporate governance), as a way of defining which corporations would be “really good”. However, this is an excessively Machiavellian evaluation criterion, since, according to him, Sri Lanka would achieve maximum marks for banning the use of fertilizers, which ended up leading the country to a Mad Max-style apocalyptic scenario. That’s exactly what they want: to make centralized bureaucracy control companies through a “seal of virtue”, even at the cost of energy and food security not just for nations, but for the entire world.

Another result of this agenda is the elimination of smaller players (such as small farmers), creating a total monopoly of megacorporations aligned with the propaganda of the environmental agenda, for example, such as companies that grow food in laboratories. The trillions of dollars dedicated to this plan could be allocated to reforestation, cleaning up rivers and investing in basic sanitation in underserved regions of the world. But no, they prefer, for example, to end agriculture in the Netherlands on the grounds that cow urine pollutes the environment. Thus, small farms leave the scene and giant investment funds buy everything at a bargain price.

This system has not yet arrived with much force in some places. Obviously, in China and Russia this discourse does not gain space. But Brazil could be the next to be harmed by this neo-feudal Marxist monopoly and destruction machine disguised as a green agenda. If it depends on Charles III, we will be the next target of this Machiavellian experiment, since we have the capacity to guarantee the energy security of Europe and the food security of the entire planet. May God defend us.