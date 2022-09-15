Why were electronic cigarettes banned in Brazil? understand the reasons

A still mysterious fashion has made the minds of young people and adults all over Brazil. O electronic cigarette – known as vape, is increasingly present in social circles. There is no shortage of tobacconists that sell the product and various essences to be tasted. The problem is that science still doesn’t know exactly what this type of substance can do to human beings.

Therefore, the Ministry of Justice, of the Federal Government, suspended the sale of electronic cigarettes (vape) by 33 companies within 48 hours. This means that, according to the regulation, “any and all commercial activity involving the sale, supply and distribution of electronic smoking devices (EDS)” is prohibited.

The order was published on September 1st in the Official Gazette (DOU). Companies that fail to comply with the rule will be required to pay traffic ticket daily rate of R$ 5 thousand, in addition to suffering other sanctions. The reason would be the lack of studies on the risks to the life and health of people who use the vape, or electronic cigarette.

What is an electronic cigarette or vape, anyway?

E-cigarettes emerged decades ago as a way to encourage nicotine and conventional tobacco smokers to kick the habit. However, for some time now they have become fashionable and are used as leisure items. It is an equipment that has a battery and a tank of liquid with nicotine, which is heated so that it can be inhaled.

In addition to nicotine (highly addictive), the liquid receives water, propylene glycol, glycerin and flavorings. All this causes the product to cause pulmonary emphysema, cancer and heart diseases. This is what the National Cancer Institute (INCA) guarantees.

More than that, EVALI (E-cigarette or Vaping product use-Associated Lung Injury) identified a specific lung disease linked to e-cigarettes. She was diagnosed in 2019 for the first time.

The equipment has been banned in Brazil for 13 years, but it could still be purchased electronically. However, from now on it will no longer be possible to find the product for sale in the national territory, at least until some legal development changes the course of things.